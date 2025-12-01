Alabama Safety Wins Second SEC Weekly Honor Following Win Over Auburn
No. 10 Alabama football had numerous players stand out during Saturday night's 27-20 road win over Auburn, but Crimson Tide safety Bray Hubbard had one of the best performances in the entire conference this past week.
Hubbard was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He shares the title with Texas edge rusher Ethan Burke. This is Hubbard's second time winning the weekly honor, as he also held the title following the Wisconsin victory.
Hubbard intercepted a pass late in the third quarter as the Tigers were driving deep into Alabama territory for a potential game-tying score. He also forced a fumble with just under 40 seconds left in regulation, stalling the Auburn drive and allowing time for the Tide to bleed the clock on the way to the eventual win.
"He was working through, just some sickness, and stuff like that," head coach Kalen DeBoer said following the game. "He's just tough. He's resilient, and he's, to me, one of the many guys that epitomizes what I'm proud of our team about. Just goes to work every day. Has a mindset. It means so much to him. He's gonna be a great teammate and give everything he has out there."
"We played hard. We fought," Hubbard said. "Tough game. Tough environment. We knew it was gonna be a dogfight coming in here... It's really fun. When you look at it, it's everybody in the crowd versus the, however, 80, 90 people [that are] on the sideline. It's awesome to be able to come in here and get a win in somebody else's environment."
Alabama has tallied a total of 10 weekly awards this season.
Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre and Zabien Brown were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Week following the Tennessee win. They were the third and fourth Alabama players to win the honor this season, as Hubbard was recognized after the Wisconsin win and linebacker Justin Jefferson took it home after the Missouri victory.
Additionally, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after defeating Georgia, plus center Parker Brailsford has been named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season, while left tackle Kadyn Proctor has taken the award home once.
SEC Players of Week 14:
- OFFENSIVE: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss; Sedrick Alexander, RB, Vanderbilt
- DEFENSIVE: Ethan Burke, EDGE, Texas; Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
- SPECIAL TEAMS: Kevin Coleman, PK/KOS, Missouri
- OFFENSIVE LINE: Jordan White, C, Vanderbilt; Trevor Goosby, OL, Texas
- DEFENSIVE LINE: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
- FRESHMAN: Kamario Taylor, QB, Mississippi State
Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:
- Week 3 (Wisconsin win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive
- Week 5 (Georgia win): Quarterback Ty Simpson — Co-Offensive; Left tackle Kadyn Proctor — Offensive Lineman
- Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): Linebacker Justin Jefferson — Co-Defensive; Center Parker Brailsford — Offensive Lineman
- Week 8 (Tennessee win): Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre — Co-Defensive; Cornerback Zabien Brown — Co-Defensive
- Week 11 (LSU win): Center Parker Brailsford — Co-Offensive Lineman
- Week 14 (Auburn win): Safety Bray Hubbard — Co-Defensive