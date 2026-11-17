TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alex Rozier thought he was taking a moment to give back to his teammates at the end of a team meeting. He had T-shirts designed for every player repping his company FillCo on the front with a player's name and number on the back.

As he was explaning this in front of the whole team, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had a big surprise in store for the fifth-year specialist.

"DeBoer ended up holding me up there and was like, ‘He’s our starting long snapper, and starting long snappers, do you know what they get?’" Rozier said. "And then he basically just said ‘scholarship,’ and the whole room went crazy. It was definitely a cool experience to be a part of.”

Rozier had "no idea" it was coming, and was a little shocked in the moment. The first person he called to share the news was his dad.

"It was silent for about two minutes after I said that, but then he went on to say how proud he is of me because I’ve been here for five years and working toward something like this," Rozier said. 'I’m just grateful that all the coaching staff, and everybody thinks I deserve something like that.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Rozier joined the program as a walk-on for the 2022 season while Nick Saban was still the head coach. He did not see any game time during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He got to snap one game in 2024 before earning the starting job on field goal and PAT units for the 2025 season. Rozier held onto that job this season despite Alabama bringing in another snapper from the transfer portal.

"It’s been a long ride," Rozier said. "I was here for two years with Saban. I was in a room with Will Reichard, James Burnip, Kneeland Hibbett, so those guys set a high standard whenever I was young. Whenever the coaching change happened, there were definitely people that were leaving and thought Alabama was going to be on the downhill. The guys that stayed obviously built that standard back and kept it to what it was.

"It’s definitely been cool to be here through the change because not many people can say they’ve done that. This coaching staff’s definitely awesome, and I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else, so it’s pretty neat.”

Rozier is one of 20 Crimson Tide players to be honored for Senior Day this Saturday before Alabama's game against Chattanooga.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.