How to Watch Chattanooga at No. 3 Alabama Football

No. 3 Alabama football's penultimate game of the regular season against Chattanooga is set for Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide and the Mocs have met 14 times, with the UA winning every single matchup. Alabama has shut the Mocs out in seven of those contests and has an average overall win margin of 34.2 points.

Chattanooga has put together a solid season under head coach Rusty Wright and has won four of its last five contests.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Mocs:

How to Watch: Chattanooga at Alabama

Who: Chattanooga (7-4, 6-2 Southern) at No. 3 Alabama (8-2, 6-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

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TV: SECN+

SiriusXM: 81

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 14-0, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 31, 1908. 12 of the games were in Tuscaloosa, with the others in Birmingham (195) and Chattanooga's former home stadium, Chamberlain Field (1931).

Last meeting: Alabama won 66-10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 13 of 16 pass attempts for 197 yards and three touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who had 105 yards on three receptions. The run game was perhaps the main story, as UA outran Chattanooga, 315-126. Jam Miller, Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Justice Haynes each had between 5-7 attempts (18 total) for a combined 233 yards and three touchdowns. However, quarterback Ty Simpson beat each of their individual totals on just one attempt, which went 78 yards.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Vanderbilt 21-6 on the road on Nov. 14. Alabama's offense struggled for a good chunk of the game but woke up in time and tallied three touchdowns. UA's defense was stout from start to finish, putting together one of its best performances of the year. Alabama trailed 3-0 until Keelon Russell found Marshall Pritchett in the end zone with six seconds remaining until halftime. Russell connected with Lotzeir Brooks on Alabama's other two touchdowns. Daniel Hill put together a solid day with 89 yards on 14 carries, and the same is said for QB Reese, who led the Tide in tackles with eight, including a sack.

Last time out, Chattanooga: The Mocs outlasted Furman 17-10 on the road on Nov. 14. Chattanooga went up 17-0 early in the third quarter before the Paladins made things interesting. Mocs quarterback Matthew Clemmer threw for just 23 yards on 3 of 7 passes. One of the Mocs' touchdowns came off a muffed punt, with Clemmer sneaking in from one yard out being the only other time reaching the end zone.

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