What Keelon Russell's Status is Heading into Chattanooga Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The term "game-time decision" is usually not as literal in its meaning as it was for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell in the Crimson Tide's game against Vanderbilt over the weekend. Russell suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Alabama's win at LSU, but came back in to close out the game.

At 10 p.m. the night before the game, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was telling backup quarterback Austin Mack that they were planning on going with him as the starter against the Commodores.

"But let's see what 12 can do out there on the field, and if he's ready and a lot further along than what we thought, we'll probably go that way," Grubb told Mack.

Russell was able to show all the mobility he needed in warmups, and he went on to lead Alabama to a 21-6 win over the Commodores. Now sitting at 8-2 (6-2 SEC), Alabama is in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff if it can handle business over these next two home games against Chattanooga and Auburn.

The team won't practice until Tuesday, but as of Monday morning's press conferences with Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama sounds like Russell will start this Saturday's home game against Chattanooga. Grubb said Russell is doing great.

"Evaluating him after the game obviously, but yeah, he’s doing really good right now," Grubb said. "I think status quo.”

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Grubb wished Alabama would have done a better job of protecting Russell at Vanderbilt and also wanted Russell to make better decisions to avoid taking big hits to his body.

"It was rough for him to have to get out there and try to gut through that against some tough looks," Grubb said. "But he’s still got to be able to show that he can make those decisions … Keeping Keelon in the mindset of they're not all 450-foot home run. Sometimes the checkdown is really good. Threw a play action deep to Ryan early that was not open. It was post safety double coverage, and Kaleb Edwards was standing right there wide open at 15 yards. He’s more disciplined. He’s a better quarterback than that. You’re watching the game with LSU and Texas, they’re trading picks and stuff like that. So I told him, like, you're such a better player than that. Like, this is not who you are. So he was certainly frustrated. Those are some things I think for him, just checkdowns and the free money, and they're not all big bombs and stuff like that."

With just 10 career starts under his belt, every opportunity Russell gets for more in-game experience is valuable. Grubb described the games as gold. So even though Alabama could win this week against an FCS opponent without Russell, the Crimson Tide will play him if healthy.

"Anytime you step on the football field, you’ve got that risk," DeBoer said. "That is what it is. I think, for the most part, got hit a couple times, but I think he got through relatively clean. The injury wasn’t gone completely, so it’s just matter of managing it, and we’ll see as the week goes on where we’re at.”

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