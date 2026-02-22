Will Ty Simpson Be Throwing at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine? Roll Call

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Jan. 7, will be throwing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Simpson cracked his rib during the Rose Bowl loss to eventual national champion Indiana on Jan. 1, and it was uncertain what his timeline would be. But he's good to go for next week's skills showcase in Indianapolis.

The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

Simpson, a five-star from the 2022 class, played for Nick Saban in his final two years as Alabama's coach before retiring in January 2024. He was a reserve behind Bryce Young during his freshman year, but after the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide was faced with a dilemma—who fills his role?

Simpson and Milroe were in a quarterback battle throughout the spring of 2023, but the job ended up in the future Seahawk's hands. And as previously stated, after a very solid 2023-24, Milroe was the starter once again in 2024 as Simpson sat behind him.

Simpson waiting for his turn led to a lot of big moments this season, as he set a couple of records. In the ULM win, he broke the Crimson Tide's single-game record for most consecutive completions (17). Additionally, he helped lead Alabama to become the first SEC team in history to defeat four consecutive ranked conference opponents without any open dates.

Simpson has often been projected to be selected in the first round of the draft. Should he be selected on Day 1, he'd be the seventh former Alabama quarterback to do so, joining Harry Gilmer, Bryce Young, Joe Namath, Tua Tagovailoa, Richard Todd and Mac Jones.

Simpson is one of 12 Crimson Tide products that were sent invitations to the NFL Combine. These former Alabama standouts will participate in some variation of on-field drills in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2 to improve their NFL Draft stock.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

195 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026

Alabama had the most players among every school on the the 2025 PFF 101 list with seven: No. 5 Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., No. 28 Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, No. 47 Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 66 Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney, No. 75 Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, No. 91 Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and No. 98 Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Most Players by School on the 2025 PFF 101🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1NNwtYBWK — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 21, 2026

Alabama women's tennis is set to begin SEC play on Sunday against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide finished nonconference play with an undefeated 8-0 record.

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell and guard Houston Mallette each won the Hard Hat award following the Crimson Tide's win over LSU, as the two of them tied for the most blue-collar points.

Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Swimming and diving at SEC Championships: Women: 4th - 689 points | Men: 6th - 642.5 points

Men's tennis: No. 3 Texas 6, Alabama 1

Baseball: Alabama 11, Rhode Island 1

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No. 9 softball vs. Dartmouth, Tallahassee, Florida, 9 a.m. CT, Listen, Live Stats

No. 25 women's basketball at Florida, Gainesville, Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network, Listen, Live Stats

Women's tennis at Mississippi State, Starkville, Mississippi, 12 p.m., Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 22, 1893: Alabama and Auburn played for the first time in football. The Tigers won 32-22 before approximately 5,000 fans at Lakeview Park in Birmingham. The schools played every year until 1907, when the rivalry was suspended until 1948.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We hazard nothing in saying that the game would not make a single constructive contribution to education in the state.” It concluded: “The fundamental question is: Do the people of Alabama need a tranquil, sane kind of athletics in their two major institutions, or an irrational rabid kind?”

— Alabama’s Committee on Physical Education and Athletics report on whether to renew the rivalry with Auburn. At the time, both coach Frank Thomas and Alabama school officials believed nothing could be gained for the Crimson Tide by playing a team that had never finished better than third in the SEC.

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This...

Rivalry win from behind the lens! 📸 pic.twitter.com/4p7gqjC7VF — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) February 21, 2026

Read More: