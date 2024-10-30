Alabama Tight End Robbie Ouzts is 'A Man's Man'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 14 Alabama football team enters the home stretch of the season next week as they prepare to travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 to take on No. 16 LSU in what many are viewing as a College Football Playoff eliminator game.
The Crimson Tide enters the game confidently after dismantling Missouri 34-0 at home this past week in one of its most complete performances of the year. Alabama was able to get its run game going to the tune of 271 yards and four rushing touchdowns, encouraging fans who've wanted more out of the ground game.
Fans and analysts specifically calling for the Crimson Tide running backs to be utilized more effectively left last Saturday encouraged as Alabama's four running backs took 24 carries for 197 yards and three scores.
A lot can be attributed to the Alabama offensive line as Tyler Booker and Parker Brailsford have been some of the best interior players in college football this season, however the Crimson Tide has an unsung hero in the run game in senior tight end Robbie Ouzts.
"Robbie Ouzts is a great player, man," Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie said. "He works his butt off. He's unselfish, doesn't get a lot of pats on the back other than fans yelling 'Ouzts', but definitely a great guy to be around. He's a man's man. He's definitely a guy I would love to be my teammate."
Ouzts only has four receptions this season for 24 yards but his place and role in the Alabama offense is secure. The senior is one of the more physical blockers on the team and is capable of lining up in various places in the offensive formation depending on his assignment.
The senior's started the last two games for Alabama and has 12 starts to his name across his four years but Ouzts has appeared in 46 games because of his versatility and intensity.
"Yeah, we talked about it earlier how important tight ends are in the running game," Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said. "I've been in offenses where we're asking the tight ends to do some things that they can't do and it makes it really hard to run the ball. I think he's one of the guys that's talked about the least that plays at a really high level. You can pull up every game and you see some physical things from him that are really impressive. So having him in there is a huge asset."
"No question, everybody wants the ball but he takes pride in being a physical blocker," continued Kapilovic. "You can tell there's just an intensity to him. He loves it. You can tell. It should be contagious, right? Just seeing him out there, playing the way he plays."
Ouzts may not look like a modern pass-catching tight end but his ability to block in the run game has garnered attention from scouts and analysts who look to infuse their NFL teams with physicality.
The Crimson Tide has a full month of do or die football ahead as the expanded College Football Playoff looms. Alabama needs its running game to operate efficiently in order to take pressure off quarterback Jalen Milroe and keep defenses off balance. That begins up front with the offensive line, but make sure to watch number 45 as he often sets the tone, leading the way through holes and setting up explosive gains on the ground.