Alabama Tuesday SEC Media Days Postcard

The Crimson Tide's two biggest rivals took the stage on Tuesday.

Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee defense during their game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ATLANTA - Four prominant programs took the stage on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide watched two of its biggest rivals and two of its SEC Championship contenders step into the spotlight.

The Georgia Bulldogs opened the day expressing excitement and anticipation for hosting the Crimson Tide in Athens for the first time since 2015. The Auburn Tigers discussed the importance of the Iron Bowl, while Tennessee looks to break a 22-year losing streak in Tuscaloosa. Texas talked about championship aspirations and its new starting quarterback, Arch Manning, stole the show.

Alabama takes the stage first thing on Wednesday morning.

Monday Schedule

LSU
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt

Tuesday Schedule

Georgia
Auburn
Tennessee
Texas

Wenesday Schedule

Morning
Alabama: Tim Keenan III, DL, SeniorDeontae Lawson, LB, Senior, Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Mississippi State: Blake Shapen,, QB, Graduate, Isaac Smith, S, Junior, Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Afternoon
Florida: Caleb Banks, DL, SeniorJake Slaughter, OL, Senior, DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Oklahoma: John Mateer, QB, JuniorRobert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior, R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

Thursday Schedule

Morning
Missouri: Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate, Connor Tollison, C, Graduate, Zion Young, DE, Senior
Kentucky: Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior, Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior, Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

Afternoon
Arkansas: Cam Ball, DL, Senior, Taylen Green, QB, Senior, Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Texas A&M: Will Lee III, DB, Senior, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate, Taurean York, LB, Junior

