Alabama's First Half Against Vanderbilt Underscores Frustrations Around Ryan Grubb

Signs of life.

For the first time in over a month, Alabama displayed a semblance of a competent run game in its 21-6 win over Vanderbilt. Daniel Hill rushed 14 times for 89 yards, his best performance since the SEC opener against Kentucky.

But the word "semblance" was used for a reason. Outside of Hill, there was little success to speak of, and, once again, there is frustration over offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's playcalling.

It appeared from the jump that Grubb wanted his team to run the ball early and often. Alabama tried it on each of the game's first two plays, giving the ball to Hill and freshman Trae'Shawn Brown consecutively.

Alabama was left in third-and-long, and punted a play later, but it did seem like the backs were trending towards a high-usage day.

And then ... none of them touched the ball again for the rest of the quarter.

The Crimson Tide ran 12 more plays in the opening period after that initial three-and-out, and they all went to a receiver. Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott each had a designed run. There were deep shots, checkdowns, everything except a normal handoff.

It took Alabama until the 7:53 mark of the second quarter to produce a run that went further than three yards, when Hill gave the offense some much-needed breathing room with an 11-yard carry.

Okay, we've settled in now. Now the backs will be used in key moments.

Right?

Wrong.

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Third-and-one, Vanderbilt 35-yard line, a first-down away from field goal range, and this is what is drawn up.

The biggest critics of Grubb argue that he is too "gimmicky." They credit his cool formations and calls when they work, but also say he needs to know when to just play normal football. This play is Exhibit A of all their critiques.

It makes no sense why the 6-foot-1, 234-pound Hill didn't get the ball here. Vanderbilt's defensive front is not all that good. The Commodores were controlled at the line for much of this game — an advantage that Alabama believed it would have entering the day, one confirmed by the early data and further validated by Alabama's continued success later in the second half.

This is not a film breakdown. We're not evaluating the Crimson Tide offensive line, looking at the tight end's impact as blockers, or trying to analyze the vision of Alabama's backs (we've done all of those in previous breakdowns on this site this season). We are instead trying to figure out why, ten games into the season, on a team whose made its capabilities abundantly clear, against a team that wasn't able to hold up, Grubb went to such lengths to avoid using his lead back in the most obvious situation to use him.

So, why didn't Hill get it? Grubb will be asked about this moment in Monday's press conference, and his explanation will be the most important answer he gives all day, because, right now, it's hard to find a good one.

Credit where credit is due — Grubb adjusted. It all came together on the final drive of the half, starting with a combined 33 yards over there two consecutive rushes for the junior.

And then, on third-and-one in Vanderbilt territory, out of a normal formation, Hill got the ball.

First down.

Amazing how that worked out.

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