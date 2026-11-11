Why Has the College Football Playoff Committee Ranked Two-Loss Alabama So High?

Alabama football jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff committee's second top-25 ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide is now the second-highest-ranked two-loss team in the history of the College Football Playoff era, and the only one ranked higher, 2024 Georgia, was there purely because of a rule requiring the top four teams to be conference champions.

So, how did this happen? It all starts with the quality of Alabama's opponents.

"They're number one in their record strength, number one in their schedule strength. They have four of what we call quality wins, because we continue to call that the win against Mississippi State earlier in the year when they had Kamario Taylor on their team," committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. "They were four and zero. Alabama went there and won that game. So Alabama, we believe, deserves to be the number three team in the country."

The biggest point of contention from most skeptics is the fact that Alabama is ranked higher than a two-loss Tennessee team that beat the Crimson Tide convincingly last month. While the committee values head-to-head, Yurachek has made it clear that it is not the be-all and end-all.

"It goes a lot deeper," Yurachek said. "The definitive difference between the two teams right now, Alabama and Tennessee, why they're not being compared side by side, even though Tennessee has that win over Alabama, is Alabama's got four really good wins in the view of the committee, at LSU, at Kentucky, versus South Carolina, and at Mississippi State...

"Tennessee has losses to a very good Texas team and a very good South Carolina team. When you compare those, we feel like Tennessee has two really good wins, Alabama and Kentucky. You have to search a little deeper to find their next best win. We feel like Alabama now has four really good wins. That's been the separator, and kept them from having that side-by-side comparison right now in our rankings."

The Volunteers' three remaining games — Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt — are all on the Crimson Tide's schedule. Assuming that Alabama beats the lowly Commodores this weekend, the Crimson Tide will have beaten all three of those teams. It's unlikely that a win over LSU will move the needle enough for Tennessee to jump Alabama, so it does seem like the Crimson Tide's status as a top-three team is safe as long as the team keeps winning.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia (8-1)

2. Utah (9-0)

3. Alabama (7-2)

4. UCLA (9-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Texas (7-2)

7. Miami (8-1)

8. Tennessee (7-2)

9. Indiana (8-1)

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

10. BYU (7-2)

11. Kentucky (7-2)

12. Texas Tech (8-1)

13. Wake Forest (8-1)

14. Houston (7-2)

15. Iowa (7-2)

16. Oregon (6-3)

17. South Carolina (6-3)

18. USC (7-2)

19. Ole Miss (6-3)

20. Ohio State (6-3)

21. LSU (6-3)

22. Missouri (6-3)

23. Arizona (7-2)

24. Boise State (8-1)

25. Oklahoma State (6-3)

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