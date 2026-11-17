The vibes were at an all-time low on today's episode of Fernandez & Friends. It had nothing to do directly with the Crimson Tide, but instead with the tinfoil hats that Theo Fernandez and Laura Vale put on as they declared the inevitable death of college sports as we know them.

Before that, the show started with a recap of Alabama's 21-6 win over Vanderbilt, featuring a look at Ryan Grubb's playcalling and potential future.

The other story from the game was the decision made to start Keelon Russell over Austin Mack. Alabama's backup quarterback was supposed to make his first career start against Vanderbilt, but Russell was deemed healthy enough to play at the last minute.

Fernandez and Vale then moved into the heart of the show, a look at the future of college sports. The pair spoke about everything from attendance numbers to the lack of passion from athletes to the unsustainability of the system's current financial structure. The conversation did not paint a pleasant picture of the NCAA's future.

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Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer and Joe Gaither Show cohost Theo Fernandez and University of Alabama graduate and television anchor Laura Vale.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the pair reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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