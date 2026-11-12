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Previewing Alabama vs. Vanderbilt on Fernandez & Friends

Vanderbilt on SI lead writer Joey Dwyer joins the program to preview Alabama's trip to Nashville. I Episode 18
Theodore Fernandez|
Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama football is on cruise control after its 31-13 win over LSU.

The Crimson Tide has what should be its easiest two-week stretch of the season, with a prime opportunity to get healthy and build even more confidence before the Iron Bowl and postseason.

But it all goes out the window if the team loses to Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 1-5 in SEC play — to say this season has not gone to plan would be a vast understatement. Theo Fernandez and Laura Vale were joined by Vanderbilt Commodores on SI lead writer Joey Dwyer for a comprehensive preview of Alabama's trip to Nashville this Saturday.

After Dwyer departed, Fernandez and Vale switched their focus to Alabama QB Keelon Russell, who is probable to play, but is still affected by the ankle injury he suffered against LSU. How much can we expect Russell to play on Saturday, and at what point will Austin Mack take over?

The show then moved to Starkville, where Mississippi State has reached a deal with superstar QB Kamario Taylor for the 2027 season. The two speculate on what his record contract could mean for the future of the college quarterback market.

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The final segment of the show features one of the most heated rants in program history. Fernandez unloads on the SEC and its fanbases for a lack of interest in playing in the final-ever SEC Championship game next month, directly calling fans "soft."

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTubeFacebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon

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Theodore Fernandez
THEODORE FERNANDEZ

Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.

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