Accepting the Realities of College Football Playoff Expansion on Fernandez & Friends

Today's episode of Fernandez & Friends is centered around the College Football Playoff. Theo Fernandez and Laura Vale dive into the impact of the official news of the expansion on the show, but start it out with a reaction to Alabama basketball's 109-68 win over Oakland.

The Crimson Tide shot 24-for-46 from beyond the arc and tied the program record with 30 assists in the 41-point win over the Golden Grizzlies.

They then move to the Gridiron for a final word on the Crimson Tide's 31-13 win over LSU. Alabama's defense gave up 457 yards of offense, but held the Tigers to 13 points. How confident should fans be in the unit's ability to continue to step up in crucial moments as the postseason looms?

The show then moves on to the news of the 24-team College Football Playoff, specifically the news that this year's SEC Championship Game will be the last one ever. What does this mean for the sport? What does this mean for Alabama, which has an inside track at playing in the game next month?

For our last segment on the playoff, we move to the practical side of what the expansion will actually change. How does this affect scheduling, the regular season, the transfer portal, expectations, and more?

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

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Texas

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BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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The show ends on a light note, with a talk about Alabama backup QB Austin Mack. Mack went out of his way to gather the entire QB room for a photo following the Crimson Tide's win over LSU, and Keelon Russell spoke about the impact of his leadership after the game. Mack is likely to see action in each of Alabama's next two games.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show is hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as Fernandez reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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