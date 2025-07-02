Can Alabama Football Produce its Fifth Heisman Trophy Winner?
Two offensive stars landed on among the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites.
The college football season starts in just under 60 days for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Expectations are high around Tuscaloosa as head coach Kalen DeBoer enters his second year. The Crimson Tide produced four Heisman Trophy winners under former head coach Nick Saban. Can DeBoer keep the legacy going and produce a bronze bust winner in 2025?
Heisman Trophy Odds Presented by Circa Sports via Brett McMurphy
- Arch Manning, Texas 5-1
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU 8-1
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson 9-1
- Drew Allar, Penn St 12-1
- Jeremiah Smith, Ohio St 16-1
- DJ Lagway, Florida 17-1
- LaNorris Sellers, S. Carolina 19-1
- Dante Moore, Oregon 20-1
- Julian Sayin, Ohio St 20-1
- Carson Beck, Miami 25-1
- Bryce Underwood, Michigan 28-1
- John Mateer, Oklahoma 30-1
- Ty Simpson, Alabama 30-1
- Sam Leavitt, Arizona St 35-1
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss 35-1
- Gunnar Stockton, Georgia 40-1
- Ryan Williams, Alabama 40-1
- Kevin Jennings, SMU 42-1
- CJ Carr, Ohio St 45-1
- Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame 48-1
- Devon. Dampier, Utah 50-1
- Avery Johnson, Kan St 50-1
- Joey Aguilar, Tennessee 55-1
- Jayden Maiava, USC 55-1
- Jackson Arnold, Auburn 60-1
- Miller Moss, Louisville 60-1
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M 60-1
- Kaidon Salter, Colorado 60-1
- Dylan Raiola, Nebraska 65-1
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 70-1
- Nico Iamaleava, UCLA 70-1
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor 70-1
- Cam Coleman, Auburn 100-1
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas 100-1
- Caleb Downs, Ohio St 100-1
- Haynes King, Georgia Tech 100-1
- Darian Mensah, Duke 100-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
