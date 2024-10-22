CJ Dippre Reflects on Losses, Shares Team Mentality to Revive Alabama Standard
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 15-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is at a stage of the season that the college football world simply can't comprehend.
This past Saturday's loss to Tennessee was the Tide's second of the season. It's the first time that Alabama has had multiple losses before November since former head coach Nick Saban's debut season in 2007.
Not only are current Alabama players from the final years of the Saban era unfamiliar with this but the transfers and freshmen in the first season of the Kalen DeBoer regime are as well. On Tuesday, Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre reflected on this reality.
"It's definitely tough," Dippre said. "In general, two losses we probably shouldn't have had. You can't accept or understand that in any way. You got to understand from the inside, we lost those games, Bama lost those games, nobody beat us. They were two good teams still but we beat ourselves. To the Bama Standard, Bama doesn't really lose two games, especially not before November."
During Monday's press conference, DeBoer explained that the "biggest message" over the past couple of weeks has been that there's no room for excuses as they "soften character."
"I totally agree with him," Dippre said. "I grew up somewhere where you don't use excuses. Your 'buts' your 'whys,' that stuff just holds you back. There's no excuses. You have to understand that when something goes wrong with you personally or anyone else in general, [you have to ask yourself] what can I do better? If I'm all the way outside and the play isn't even by me, 'what could I do better' still. It's just the next step mentality, 1-0, what's next? What're you gonna do now?"
Returning to the Bama Standard through a "no excuses" mindset isn't as easy as it sounds. Dippre emphasized that the team needs to "take pride in the small things and work your butt off every day," as there's an accountability feature they utilize on the practice field.
"We have TNT signs: Take No Talent," Dippre said. "You make a mistake on a play, get a flag, anything, it takes no talent. Run to the sign, touch the sign. We got to get back into that and accept and take ownership. We have to own up to it, accept it, flush it and go 1-0 on the next play."
From a mentality and off-the-field standpoint, Dippre stressed that "everyone's got to step up in their shoes and know what they're doing" while also playing "playing their role to the best of their ability." Being the best was the main takeaway from Dippre's statement and he said it's a big reason why he and the rest of the team either committed or transferred to Alabama.
"You want to be the best because that's the Bama Standard," Dippre said. "I want to come here to win a National Championship. Two losses is tough and nobody can promise us what our future holds, but just get back into it [with] 'the team' [mentality] and get back to everyone doing their job and playing everyone's role...There's nothing promised in the future, but we win out, do what we have to do, just play one play at a time."
Dippre said that Alabama's main focus at this time though is No. 21 Missouri as the Tide will host the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ABC.