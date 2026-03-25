Kaleb Edwards Learning 'A Whole Ton' from Josh Cuevas Before Sophomore Campaign

"[I'm trying to be] more vocal. I felt last year I was a lead-by-example guy, but this year I want to spread my wings, branch out and help the younger guys a bit by kind of pulling them aside and teaching them a few steps."

The quote above was said by former Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas on this exact date in 2025. Year after year, the Crimson Tide has position battles at several positions, but Cuevas, who was a redshirt senior at the time, had the starting tight end spot locked up several months before the season started.

Cuevas learned some leadership skills from Crimson Tide products CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts while they were preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. And now that Cuevas is in the draft process, he's paying it forward to sophomore tight end Kaleb Edwards, who will all but certainly be Alabama's starter next season.

"[I've learned] a lot of leadership stuff," Edwards said on Tuesday. "The mindset. Just how to take control of the room, help everyone around me and myself. ... [My freshman year] was surreal. I didn't expect to play as much as I did. Then my number got called and it was just a lot of fun. It was a great learning experience, especially just getting to play with Cuevo (Josh Cuevas), learned a whole ton from him. We still talk all the time. I'm still learning from him."

But Edwards' relationship with Cuevas became strong well before he subbed in for the starter.

"I hung out with him probably the first couple of days I was here, just getting to know him," Edwards told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. Our tight end room is super close and super supportive of each other, especially Josh. Even when he was injured that first time, just throughout the games and practices, he was teaching more than I could ever ask for."

Edwards was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team last season. He was the Crimson Tide's top tight end during the three weeks that Cuevas was injured, and he made a few big plays. One of the ways that Edwards was able to accomplish this was due to whom he emulates his game after.

"George Kittle is probably the main one," Edwards said before the Rose Bowl. "Just trying to block like him and have his tenacity. His blocking and then also being able to run routes, catch the ball and make people miss tackles."

Edwards explained that he's trying to improve "everywhere I can" ahead of his second season. This includes run blocking, technique, routes and seeing the ball in.

And with the mentorship of Cuevas, combined with his improvement goals and studies of a seven-time Pro Bowler, Edwards is very pleased with his progress through five spring practices.

"I think I've developed even more than I could've possibly imagined, especially in just this short time," Edwards said on Tuesday. "Having one spring under my belt now is going to be a big difference in me and all of my teammates."

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