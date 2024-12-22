Colorado Transfer LB Nikhai Hill-Green Commits to Alabama
Alabama is on a roll in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide picked up its third commitment of the weekend from Colorado transfer linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green on Sunday evening.
Hill-Green had 82 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended for Colorado in 2024. He finished second on the team in tackles.
Alabama will be the fourth school for Hill-Green, who started his college career at Michigan. He spent two seasons with the Wolverines before transferring to Charlotte. He was only there for one season before transferring to play this past season for Deion Sanders at Colorado.
With Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell likely heading to the NFL and Justin Jefferson graduating, Alabama has very little returning experience at inside linebacker. Even if Lawson decides to return, Hill-Green will bring in a lot of valuable college football experience.
Hill-Green played high school football with former Alabama outside linebacker Chris Braswell at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama.
This story will be updated.
