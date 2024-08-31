Crimson Tide Tackle Leaves During Warmups; Alabama Injury Report Against Western Kentucky
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens its season on Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's an exciting time for the program as head coach Kalen DeBoer starts his tenure leading the Crimson Tide. DeBoer is expected to deliver a modern offense to Tuscaloosa as the former college receiver has led one of the best passing offenses in college football, however, the offense suffered a blow before a snap was even taken on Saturday.
Alabama starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor was present and active in warmups, but left the field with training staff before the warmup period concluded. Elijah Pritchett stepped into Proctor's place at left tackle for Alabama's first drive on offense. Proctor is on the sidelines in street clothes and a sling on his left arm. According to the ESPN broadcast, it is a left shoulder injury.
Alabama Football Injury Updates vs. Western Kentucky
- Tackle Kadyn Proctor was seen on the sidelines in an sling
- Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander is in shorts with his right arm heavily wrapped
- Wide Receiver Jalen Hale has a brace on his leg but jogged out of the locker room during pregame introductions. Hale suffered a severe leg injury in the spring.
This story will be updated.