Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating South Florida, Kennesaw State
After six weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against South Florida and Kennesaw State as the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide took down the Bulls 104-93 in Coleman Coliseum last Wednesday, and it also beat the Owls 92-81 in Huntsville, Ala., this past Sunday.
These 11-point victories against former Alabama assistants Bryan Hodgson (USF head coach) and Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State head coach) moved up to Alabama at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT, and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, both the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be listed in this article.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (20), 11-0, 764
- Arizona (11), 11-0, 754
- Iowa State, 12-0, 696
- UConn, 12-1, 662
- Purdue, 11-1, 622
- Duke, 11-1, 611
- Gonzaga, 12-1, 584
- Houston, 11-1, 565
- Michigan State, 11-1, 532
- BYU, 11-1, 515
- Vanderbilt, 12-0, 433
- North Carolina, 11-1, 402
- Nebraska, 12-0, 371
- Louisville, 10-2, 346
- Alabama, 9-3, 306
- Texas Tech, 9-3, 298
- Kansas, 9-3, 276
- Arkansas, 9-3, 227
- Illinois, 8-3, 211
- Tennessee, 9-3, 210
- Virginia, 10-1, 189
- Florida, 8-4, 154
- Iowa, 10-2, 102
- Georgia, 10-1, 60
- USC, 12-1, 35
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 St. John's; No. 24 Auburn.
Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 32; Kentucky 32; Seton Hall 20; Utah State 15; Auburn 10; California 9; UCLA 8; Saint Louis 8; LSU 6; Yale 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 1; Indiana 1; Clemson 1.
Head coach Nate Oats' emphasis on the glass was immediately apparent against USF, as the Crimson Tide tallied 16 offensive rebounds in the first half. UA finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds. Alabama guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway combined for 53 points (Philon 29, Holloway 24), hitting 18 shots from the field between them. The Bulls kept the game close though, as it finished with 25 offensive rebounds and three players scoring 20-plus points.
As expected, Alabama had no trouble on offense against the Owls, clearing the 90-point mark for the ninth time in twelve games. The Crimson Tide struggled on the defensive end, giving up 53 points in the second half. That said, Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell had a career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks on Sunday. Kennesaw State's big second half led to four players finishing with 10-plus points.
The Crimson Tide does not play this week, as its next game will be at home against Yale on Dec. 29. It's Alabama's final non-conference contest before SEC play.
Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
