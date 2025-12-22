Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating South Florida, Kennesaw State

After six weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against South Florida and Kennesaw State as the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide took down the Bulls 104-93 in Coleman Coliseum last Wednesday, and it also beat the Owls 92-81 in Huntsville, Ala., this past Sunday.

These 11-point victories against former Alabama assistants Bryan Hodgson (USF head coach) and Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State head coach) moved up to Alabama at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT, and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, both the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll will be listed in this article.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (20), 11-0, 764 Arizona (11), 11-0, 754 Iowa State, 12-0, 696 UConn, 12-1, 662 Purdue, 11-1, 622 Duke, 11-1, 611 Gonzaga, 12-1, 584 Houston, 11-1, 565 Michigan State, 11-1, 532 BYU, 11-1, 515 Vanderbilt, 12-0, 433 North Carolina, 11-1, 402 Nebraska, 12-0, 371 Louisville, 10-2, 346 Alabama, 9-3, 306 Texas Tech, 9-3, 298 Kansas, 9-3, 276 Arkansas, 9-3, 227 Illinois, 8-3, 211 Tennessee, 9-3, 210 Virginia, 10-1, 189 Florida, 8-4, 154 Iowa, 10-2, 102 Georgia, 10-1, 60 USC, 12-1, 35

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 St. John's; No. 24 Auburn.

Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 32; Kentucky 32; Seton Hall 20; Utah State 15; Auburn 10; California 9; UCLA 8; Saint Louis 8; LSU 6; Yale 4; Oklahoma State 3; Saint Mary's 1; Indiana 1; Clemson 1.

Head coach Nate Oats' emphasis on the glass was immediately apparent against USF, as the Crimson Tide tallied 16 offensive rebounds in the first half. UA finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds. Alabama guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway combined for 53 points (Philon 29, Holloway 24), hitting 18 shots from the field between them. The Bulls kept the game close though, as it finished with 25 offensive rebounds and three players scoring 20-plus points.

As expected, Alabama had no trouble on offense against the Owls, clearing the 90-point mark for the ninth time in twelve games. The Crimson Tide struggled on the defensive end, giving up 53 points in the second half. That said, Alabama sophomore forward Aiden Sherrell had a career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks on Sunday. Kennesaw State's big second half led to four players finishing with 10-plus points.

The Crimson Tide does not play this week, as its next game will be at home against Yale on Dec. 29. It's Alabama's final non-conference contest before SEC play.

Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

