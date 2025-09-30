Deontae Lawson Developing New Third-Down Role in Alabama Defense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Redshirt Alabama senior linebacker Deontae Lawson has yet to record a sack for the Crimson Tide this season, but that could soon change.
"Deontae Lawson is doing a really good job as a pass rusher," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "We're doing some things with him that we did with Jihaad Campbell a year ago. He's generating some pass rush, so give D-Law a little love there.”
Lawson said he was really excited when the coaching staff told him about the opportunity to get more involved in the pass rush. It was something he wanted to do when he first got to Alabama but was assigned to play inside linebacker.
Campbell came to Alabama as an outside linebacker/edge rusher out of high school but was moved to the inside linebacker position. Playing inside was his main role for the Crimson Tide base defense in 2024, but he would also be moved to the edge on pass-rushing downs. Campbell finished the season with 119 tackles including 11.5 for loss and five sacks, cementing himself into a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Lawson has the same opportunity to improve his draft stock while also contributing in a big way to the Alabama defense.
"That’s something I’m still working on every day," Lawson said. "Try to get with Jamey Mosley after practice every day. Try to get a little bit in because I’ve always been an interior rusher and been pretty good at it, but now I’m trying to widen my play a little bit and come off the edge a little bit if I need to. That’s just something I’m still working on, waiting for my opportunity.”
Lawson clarified that it isn't any sort of position change, and the Wolf players will still be the ones lining up on the edge on base downs, but Lawson will have his opportunities in pass rushing situations.
"In third-down packages, I’ll be out there," Lawson said.
Lawson has over 200 tackles in his career at Alabama and five sacks. As an inside linebacker, most of his sack opportunities have normally come on blitzes coming through the middle of the defense. He has really been working on honing his pass rushing skills with Mosley, who played at Alabama from 2014 to 2018 and now serves as a defensive analyst. He's also been getting reps in with the other pass rushers at practice according to Bandit LT Overton.
"Just seeing him come over with us and getting some pass rush moves in and doing one-on-ones with the O-line, I’m seeing a tremendous growth on the outside," Overton said of Lawson. "I know he’s used to coming in on blitzes going through the middle, but actually seeing him use technique moves like swipe, cross traps, lots of things— love seeing it come from a linebacker.”
Improving Alabama's sack numbers was a big emphasis for the Tide defense throughout the offseason. Last season, Alabama finished 64th in the country with 25 sacks. The Crimson Tide only has six sacks through the first four games, but it is an area where Wommack is seeing growth in his defense.
"Those are areas that I think that we are improving as a defense," Wommack said. "I've gotta continue to find creative ways to generate pass rush. I thought we were able to do that at a much higher level the last few weeks, and certainly last week against Georgia. We were able to affect the quarterback and thus get off the field on third down. Those are gonna be critical things for us moving forward."