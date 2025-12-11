Four Alabama Players Named to All-SEC Freshman Team
In this story:
Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a few first-year players stood out among the SEC throughout the season.
The conference named Crimson Tide tight end Kaleb Edwards, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, defensive lineman London Simmons and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon.
This comes two days after the conference coaches released their All-SEC teams, as left tackle Kadyn Proctor (co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy) and safety Bray Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team.
All four of these freshmen had big plays and moments, but perhaps Lee has spent the most time on the field. The former five-star recruit is one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to college football's top freshman.
Lee started in each of Alabama's final five games of the regular season, while seeing time in every contest. He's totaled 31 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups. Coming into the SEC Championship game against Georgia, Lee allowed just 10 receptions on 24 targets for a team-low 41.7 percent catch rate.
Lee earned his way into the starting lineup following a dominant performance against Missouri. Lee picked off Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula on the final drive of regulation to close Alabama's 27-24win in Columbia, Mo.
"We talk about it all the time, right, a body of work and you have to answer for the things that we put on tape and we just felt like what Dijon was doing in the game and as the game was going on, he was operating at a very efficient level and doing his job at an efficient level," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after the Missouri game.
2025 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
Cutter Boley, Kentucky
RB
Chauncey Bowens, Georgia
Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma
WR
Vernell Brown III, Florida
Braylon Staley, Tennessee
TE
Kaleb Edwards, Alabama
OL
David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
Michael Carroll, Alabama
Kobe Branham, Arkansas
Dontrell Glover, Georgia
C
Kail Ellis, Auburn
AP
Vernell Brown III, Florida
Defense
DL
Jayden Woods, Florida
Elijah Griffin, Georgia
Lance Jackson, Texas
London Simmons, Alabama
LB
Edwin Spillman, Tennessee
Elijah Melendez, Auburn
Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State
DB
Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
DJ Pickett, LSU
Ty Redmond, Tennessee
Special Teams
PK
Scott Starzyk, Arkansas
P
Mason Love, South Carolina
RS
Vernell Brown III, Florida
KOS
Max Kelley, South Carolina
LS
Silas Hall, LSU
Read More:
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver