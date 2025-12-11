Four Alabama Players Named to All-SEC Freshman Team

Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a few first-year players stood out among the SEC throughout the season.

The conference named Crimson Tide tight end Kaleb Edwards, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, defensive lineman London Simmons and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon.

This comes two days after the conference coaches released their All-SEC teams, as left tackle Kadyn Proctor (co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy) and safety Bray Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team.

All four of these freshmen had big plays and moments, but perhaps Lee has spent the most time on the field. The former five-star recruit is one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to college football's top freshman.

Lee started in each of Alabama's final five games of the regular season, while seeing time in every contest. He's totaled 31 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups. Coming into the SEC Championship game against Georgia, Lee allowed just 10 receptions on 24 targets for a team-low 41.7 percent catch rate.

Lee earned his way into the starting lineup following a dominant performance against Missouri. Lee picked off Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula on the final drive of regulation to close Alabama's 27-24win in Columbia, Mo.

"We talk about it all the time, right, a body of work and you have to answer for the things that we put on tape and we just felt like what Dijon was doing in the game and as the game was going on, he was operating at a very efficient level and doing his job at an efficient level," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after the Missouri game.

2025 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB

Cutter Boley, Kentucky

RB

Chauncey Bowens, Georgia

Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma

WR

Vernell Brown III, Florida

Braylon Staley, Tennessee

TE

Kaleb Edwards, Alabama

OL

David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

Michael Carroll, Alabama

Kobe Branham, Arkansas

Dontrell Glover, Georgia

C

Kail Ellis, Auburn

AP

Vernell Brown III, Florida

Defense

DL

Jayden Woods, Florida

Elijah Griffin, Georgia

Lance Jackson, Texas

London Simmons, Alabama

LB

Edwin Spillman, Tennessee

Elijah Melendez, Auburn

Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State

DB

Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

DJ Pickett, LSU

Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Special Teams

PK

Scott Starzyk, Arkansas

P

Mason Love, South Carolina

RS

Vernell Brown III, Florida

KOS

Max Kelley, South Carolina

LS

Silas Hall, LSU

