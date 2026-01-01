ESPN College GameDay Crew Split on Rose Bowl Predictions
No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup. The Crimson Tide enter the game as a touchdown underdog as they face the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.
Rose Bowl Live Updates between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana
ESPN's College GameDay kicked off New Year's Day from Pasadena as they battled heavy rain to broadcast their traditional pregame program. The panel predicted the outcomes of the upcoming games.
The crew only had one unanimous pick as all four analysts picked the Georgia Bulldogs to win the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.
Nick Saban Highlights Fernando Mendoza's Ability to Make Timely Plays
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- Desmond Howard - Texas Tech
- Pat McAfee - Oregon
- Nick Saban - Oregon
- Kirk Herbstreit - Oregon
Ole Miss vs. Georgia
- Desmond Howard - Georgia
- Pat McAfee - Georgia
- Nick Saban - Georgia
- Kirk Herbstreit - Georgia
Alabama vs. Indiana
- Desmond Howard - Alabama
- Pat McAfee - Indiana
- Nick Saban - Alabama
Former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and former Michigan star Desmond Howard were united in choosing Alabama to upset Indiana, while former West Virginia player Pat McAfee chose the Hoosiers.
Alabama and Indiana kick off at 3 p.m. on ABC.
