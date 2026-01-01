Rose Bowl Live Updates between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana

PASADENA, Calif.–– Game day is here in Pasadena as No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal on the line.

BamaCentral will provide updates from the pregame festivities, warmups and throughout the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Live updates

(latest updates at top)

Pregame

On ESPN's College GameDay, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban picked Alabama to win. Pat McAfee picked the Hoosiers.

The tarp was removed from the field shortly after 8 a.m. local time, about five hours before kickoff.

It was a really rainy morning in Southern California, but the weather is expected to clear up by game time. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said on Wednesday that he doesn't expect the weather to affect the game.

How to watch: Alabama vs. Indiana (2026 Rose Bowl)

Who: No. 9 Alabama (11-3) vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0)

What: 2026 Rose Bowl, 2025-26 College Football Playoff quarterfinal

When: Thursday, January 1, 2026, 3 p.m. CT

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 82

Series: No previous meetings

Last time out, Alabama:The Crimson Tide overcame a 17-0 deficitat No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff in Norman, scoring 27 unanswered points and ending the game on a 34-7 run to eliminate the Sooners from the postseason. It was Alabama's first win over Oklahoma in three attempts since Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach in 2024.

Last time out, Indiana:The Hoosiers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff by winning the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State 13-10. Eventual Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, then-No. 2 Indiana's star quarterback, was named the game's MVP. Both teams were unbeaten and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 entering the game.

Read more on BamaCentral: