How to Watch Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

Alabama will play its 24th game of the regular season, and the 11th of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, on the road against Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week ranked ninth in the SEC standings, as wins are starting to become a necessity for seeding in the conference tournament. Alabama proceeded to take down Texas A&M and Auburn by a combined seven points.

However, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company remained outside of Monday's AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. The Tide had the most votes outside of the AP Top 25 and the second-most votes outside of the Coaches Poll.

Alabama aims to build on this winning streak and return to the rankings, starting with a victory over Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard and company in Oxford, Miss.

How to Watch: Alabama at Ole Miss

Who: Alabama (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7 SEC)

What: Alabama's 11th game of SEC Play (sixth on the road)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. CT

Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama), Channel 383 (Ole Miss)

Series: Alabama leads 125-59, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. The Crimson Tide is 40-41 on the road against the Rebels.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 4 Alabama fell to then-No. 21 Ole Miss 74-64 at home on Jan. 14, 2025. The victory for the Rebels was the first in program history against a top-5 opponent on the road. The Crimson Tide scored its fewest points since the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Alabama finished the game with an astounding 21 turnovers. Ole Miss forward Malik Dia led the way for the Rebels as he turned in a stellar 23-point, 19-rebound and 2-block performance. Aden Holloway was one of Alabama's only positives on offense, as he scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide took down Auburn 96-92 on the road on Feb. 7. It was the first time since 2011-12 that Alabama had back-to-back wins in Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide erased a 10-point first-half deficit thanks to the double-digit scoring efforts of four players. Labaron Philon once again led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 25 points, helping him earn the Co-SEC Player of the Week award on Monday. Freshman Amari Allen tallied 17, Holloway, a former Auburn player, logged 15 as part of a late spurt and Charles Bediako put up 12.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels fell to Texas 79-68 on the road on Feb. 7. It was Ole Miss' fifth straight loss. The Rebels had four players finish in double figures, including Eduardo Klafke, who led the team in points (16), rebounds (6) and assists (4), but it wasn't enough. The Longhorns were led by Matas Vokietaitis, who scored 27 points on 9 of 10 from the field. Tramon Mark (19 points) and Jordan Pope (13) also stood out in this one.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 on 50.9 FG%) *LEADS SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.4, including 1.7 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.8 turnovers)

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

Points: AJ Storr (13.7 on 42.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Malik Dia (6.1, including 2.0 offensive)

Assists: Ilias Kamardine (3.7 with 2.1 turnovers)

