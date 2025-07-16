Everything Alabama Defender Tim Keenan III Said at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA -- Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan spent time with the electronic media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days. Keenan talked about returning for his senior year, what Alabama means to him and how he's influencing the rest of the defense.
Full Transcript
Transcript courtesy of the SEC
Q. What can you tell us about summer workouts on the defensive line, guys getting in better shape? What can you say about how that went?
TIM KEENAN III: It went very well. A lot of guys have been putting in a lot of work, especially D line, just the whole team. Coach Ballou, he's been doing a wonderful job as far as having us being as strong as we are, as big as we are, as fast as we are. It's been some great work this summer.
Q. Last year's defensive issues have been stated, but what's the focus to kind of get it back to where it was maybe a few years ago under Nick and things like that? What's the focus to get that level of defense back?
TIM KEENAN III: Really just execution and focus. Attention to detail. Going out there and doing the coach's plan and just trusting our ability, trusting our coaching, just playing the whole 60 minutes, playing the whole game through and just playing to beat the other man.
Q. A lot of people seem to think that the secondary this year can be one of the best in college football. Do you believe that? What have you seen from them so far?
TIM KEENAN III: Of course I believe in my teammates. Of course, time is still to tell, but we haven't earned anything yet. We've still got to go out and play and execute. But the potential is definitely there. And I believe my guys can be the best in the country.
Q. You guys have had some real success recruiting the last few weeks. Some people surprised by that, that Coach DeBoer has been able to replicate what Coach Saban has been able to do over the last couple of years. Can you talk about the blend of Alabama recruiting and how it's a magnanimous place for recruits to go?
TIM KEENAN III: Alabama, it's a business, but it'sdefinitely have that family feel to it. Like the players, during the OVs and everything like that, you've got players that want to go and host these recruits and everything like that to show them a good time, show them how we do -- I even had -- we grid out at my house and everything. It's always good to have the recruits see us in the shoes that they want to be.
Q. In your own personal opinion, who were some of the standouts or people you feel like have a workout season this season?
TIM KEENAN III: I don't want to name names because I don't want to forget names because a lot of guys have been putting in a lot of work, and they deserve the credibility when it comes. So I just say tune into this season when these guys get to display it on the field.
Q. Was the LSU game perhaps your best game last year as a team? What were the keys to shutting down their offense. What about LSU coming Tuscaloosa this year?
TIM KEENAN III: We approach each week with our best, and that week we were executing on all cylinders and we didn't have too many mistakes. You have one of them games where seems like everything going right. And then you have games where nothing can go right. We did what we were supposed to do. We were able to come out with the win. Them playing in Tuscaloosa is going to be a great game always. It's the SEC -- every game is a great game.
Q. I spoke with your dad a moment ago. He talked about how proud he is of you and how much he wanted to play here for Alabama. To be here as a player representative of the Tide, what does that mean how motivated are you to lead this new charge at
Alabama?
I'm so Roll Tide. I'm so Alabama. Growing up watching it my whole life, finally getting to be a part of it, now I finally get to lead it, it's an honor and a blessing and privilege. I talk to God all the time to make sure I'm leading the right way and that I'm guiding the boys in the right way.
Q. This year Alabama will play at Georgia for the first time in 10 years. What if anything do you know about Sanford Stadium, playing at Georgia and also just the challenge of playing night games on the road in the SEC?
TIM KEENAN III: Like I said, it's the SEC. Georgia is definitely a great opponent to play against. I definitely went to Athens stadium when I was a recruit. I went to a Georgia game. It can get pretty turned up in that. It's going to be a fun time when we get to go play at Athens.
Q. Alabama maybe hasn't had a superstar personality at wide receiver since maybe Julio Jones. What Ryan Williams has been able to do, can you talk about how he's been able to handle that success while being one of the most productive freshmen in the country this season?
TIM KEENAN III: He's definitely a pro. He's wise beyond his years. I appreciate how he carries himself. His nam may be Hollywood, but he's far from it. He's very humble. I love the kid. I love his work ethic. I love that he just -- at the end of the day he 18 now, 18-year-old kid, whatever. Kudos to him for doing what he need to do.
Q. You mentioned a few minutes ago grilling for some recruits over the summer. How do you rate your grill game?
TIM KEENAN III: I'm the grill master now. We can throw the chicken -- yield to the good news. Yeah, I'm the grill master. I can throw some chicken on there for you, smoke rotel, good burgers, some hot dogs, ribs. I'm working on the brisket. Gonna get me a pellet grill, gotta work on my brisket. Other than that, we're going to have some good eatin'.
Q. You mentioned Ryan's age. There's a lot made on social media and on TV about he's a 17-year-old. Did that narrative kind of get old? What was the players reaction? Were you joking with Ryan about kind of that narrative, media narrative out there?
TIM KEENAN III: You know, he make a big play, I'm screaming he's 17, too, because we're grown men now at this point. For him to be a 17-year-old kid at the time, doing the things he's doing, it's definitely amazing. I'd be amazed just being at practice sometimes, he do a good rush, and you look up and he's down there with the ball sometimes. Man, it's just an honor to be his
teammate.
Q. What do you want to be different for this team in 2025? I know the win column, of course, but what would you like to be different?
TIM KEENAN III: Just overall dominance. Just to play to not past the whistle but play to the whistle, just overall beating, overall winning the whole game. Just taking it to the next man the best we can, as hard as we can.
Q. Another Birmingham area kid is Jaylen Mbakwe, trying to make the transition from quarterback to receiver. Obviously he's a really talented kid. Could you talk about his skill set, if he'll be able to make that transition?
TIM KEENAN III: Anything he put his mind to, he'll be able to do. He's a great athlete. Great kid. He has his head down. He works. He's coachable. When you have all those things, you're able to make strides and things you want to do. I definitely feel like Embakwe will do what he needs to do and do whatever he wants to do.
Q. What are the most important things for someone whose playing time is going to increase in 2025 as far as being ready for that action, for that increase?
TIM KEENAN III: Like you said, you've got to stay ready, so you've got to get ready. You've got to know the calls, if you're not a first-teamer, on that first team, you've got to know more calls than the first team, just to be ready just in case your number is called. You always want to be prepared. That way, when the time comes, you're not looking around for help.