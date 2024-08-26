Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said on Monday of Western Kentucky Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens up game week on Monday as the team prepares to host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan spent time with the media to talk about the Alabama offense. Below is a full transcript of everything he said in the Naylor Stone Media room.
Nick Sheridan's Opening Statement
"Super excited. This is just a fun time of the year. You work so hard and just really proud of the players and the staff for all the hard work they've put in. We're excited about the opportunity against a program, lots of coaches on our staff has familiarity with. A staff we have a tremendous amount of respect for in Coach Helton, Coach Summers, other members of their staff that have experience in this league and other great conferences. And they have players that have played in this league as well. Tremendous opportunity. Tremendous challenge. Super excited and proud of the work the staff and the players have put in up to this point. And we know it's just beginning.
What do you remember about your trip to Tuscaloosa in 2012 as a member of the Western Kentucky staff?
"That's a good question. 2012. I thought there were really, really great players and coaches here at Alabama that we were competing against. It was an incredible environment. I can remember just the songs, the pageantry, the history, traditions, you certainly feel that when you come to a place like Alabama. I can remember specifically hearing Coach Bryant's voice about calling your mom. I remember that being played over the big screen. It wasn't the most enjoyable day for the Hilltoppers, but our kids battled hard. We had a lot of really good players there at Western Kentucky during that time. Obviously, Alabama did as well. It was an incredible environment to coach in and compete in.
What do you want to see from Jalen Milroe in his first game?
"I think all of our players we're looking for execution. We're looking for communication. Fundamentals. Good decision making. Playing together. Playing with great effort and toughness. I think that goes for every position, and certainly, the quarterbacks are part of that.
What's the status of the Alabama right tackle battle?
"I feel very confident in both of them. As far as what that will look like to start the game and throughout the game, we'll wait until Saturday until we let the opponent know exactly what that will look like. But they have both had very good camps. They've had very good moments. We're excited about them."
Do you have any gameday traditions or superstitions?
"Nothing super specific, other than hugging and kissing my kids and my wife. That's really it. That's enough for me. I played baseball growing up. I wouldn't say I'm superstitious. Maybe a little stitious. That's about it."
On what checkpoints he wants to see from the WRs...
"I don't think there's anything specific to them that's different from the rest of the guys. Coming to the question about Jalen, what we're looking for in the first game-- we want to play winning football. I think that comes down to doing the simple things really well. So for all those guys, specifically for wide receivers, you're looking for them to line up quickly, execute their assignment as fast as possible and make the simple plays.
"And when opportunities for big plays or for their talent to take over, you want to see that come out. Ultimately I think for all the positions you want to see just simple execution, good communication, good fundamentals, alignment, assignment, technique, those sorts of things. That's what we're looking for."
On the growth of the offensive line...
"I think there's been tremendous growth in that group. I think the leadership there with Tyler Booker has been outstanding. I think the accountability in the group is high. I think there's a lot of pride in that room, and they continue to improve and get better. I think the camaraderie and brotherhood in that room has grown. I think you see guys that genuinely care about one another. I think you see guys that are willing to confront and demand each other because they know that they trust those people. They know that each one of them has each other's best interest in mind. So there's been a lot of growth. I think Coach (Kapilovic) did a great job, as well as the other young coaches in that room. They've done a really nice job."
Can you give us an update on Jam Miller and Jaeden Roberts?
"I appreciate the question but no. I'll let Coach handle those."
On if there's a shift in Kalen DeBoer as game weeks approach...
"Honestly, no. And I mean that as a tremendous compliment to him. His attention to detail, his intensity, his focus is steady all the time. It's a tremendous quality in a leader and a person. So no, we don't get to game week and then all of a sudden you see a different person, not at all.
"His attention to detail is year round, each and every day, in all areas of our program. Maybe your focus shifts to different parts of what you're responsible for--relative to schematics or putting together a game plan; but the attention to detail is steady all the time in all areas of our program."
On Nick Saban saying that the culture is still the same at Alabama...
"Well, I think that's constantly evolving with each new group of players. I certainly think I appreciate Coach saying that-- that's important to us and we have a tremendous amount of respect for what he did here, the standard and the expectations that he's created; along with the other former players and former coaches. I think it's evolving with each group. So I think each step along the way, you learn more and more about your team and your unit and your position group; and I think we'll learn more about this group of players, after the first game/
"You practice so long I think sometimes you learn more about your team after one game than you do after 30 practices. So what I would tell you is that it's an unselfish group. It's a group that cares about one another, has tremendous pride in this university, this football program and they want to do right by each other, the fans and their families. And they've been working extremely hard for this opportunity. So we're really proud of the players. It's a great group of kids, they come from great families and we're really lucky to coach them."