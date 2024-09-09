Everything Nick Sheridan Said to Kick Off Wisconsin Week
Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan met with the media as the Crimson Tide gets set for the toughest challenge of the year thus far as a trip to Madison looms to play the Wisconsin Badgers. Below is the full transcript for everything Sheridan said.
Opening Statement
"Another week, another opportunity for us to compete against a tremendous opponent. I think Coach Fickell and Coach Tressel, the history speaks for itself on the quality of defense they've always had. A tremendous challenge that will be for us in a very hostile environment and a super proud program that has great tradition and great history and great expectations. Will be a great challenge for our group and looking forward to the opportunity. Fire away.
Memories or thoughts of playing at Wisconsin
"There were no fans for that game (2020). I've been there a few times as a player. I just think it's a program that loves football. The fans are very passionate. It's a tremendous environment to play in and compete in. That's a credit to their fanbase and the pride they have in that state for that program. It will be a challenge for sure, and one we're excited for."
How would you assess Jalen Milroe's pocket presence?
"He did some nice things the other night in terms of avoiding some rush and creating some plays. I think there's other times we're looking for him to try to get the ball out of his hands when there are opportunities that present themselves that way. I don't think any two plays are the same. I think every situation, you're just continuing to try to teach and point out opportunities to just stay away from some negative plays that way. Sometimes, there's not much the quarterback can do. But in the opportunities where we fell like maybe he could have made a different choice or decision, we just talk through that. Obviously these are split-second decisions. He made a lot of great plays for us, and there's a couple where, hey maybe if you got the (route?) here, you threw the ball here. Whatever it may be. That happens every game. He's been receptive to that and acknowledges and recognizes each and every game opportunities for improvement. I thought there was a lot great moments for him in that regard in the game as well. "
What did you see in Jam Miller's performance?
"Jam is just a tough kid. Very competitive. He's not the tallest player, but he's built. He has power, he has quickness and he is a tough tackle. None of the things that have shown up in the first two games is a surprise to anybody in our building because he does it each and every day in practice. He's a great kid, he's tough, he's competitive, extremely hard worker. Like Jam a lot."
On what the offense can take away from the final six minutes of the USF game...
"I think just simple execution and fundamentals. I think obviously we all know that we had some issues with some penalties and some lapses in execution, and that certainly hurt us in the first three quarters of the game. I thought the guys did a better job of executing simple things well. We were explosive in the game, we just had a lot of those called back. We just need zero in on the details, fundamentals and execution; and there's a lot that goes into that but that's also what ended up hurting us. When we didn't focus on the small things, when we didn't play with fundamentals and technique, we fouled and we had penalties. So I thought they did a better job, obviously of executing simple plays well, and they were helpful."
On Wilkin Formby's performance...
"I think in all those moments you're trying to just teach and help a player improve. I think Wilkin cares a whole bunch and wants to be as good as he can possibly be. And I think in some of those moments, it goes back to what we talked about, and it's not just specifically to him, it's for the whole group. If your fundamentals aren't right, if your eyes aren't in the right spot, you can get out of position. I think that not just for him specifically, but our whole group, it goes back to footwork, eye discipline, simple things to make sure that you're in the right position to make the play the right way, within the rules.
"So that's what I would say to the whole group is just making sure that we're detailing the right details so that we can execute simple football well and as we all know, you're a foot off, an inch off, or the wrong hand placement away from not getting called for a penalty. So that's what we're focusing on, not just with Wilkin, but with the whole group."
On Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler and if Colin Hitschleri s an extra resource this week...
"I have a ton of respect for (Wohler). I think he's a fantastic football player and he's well coached. I also think his instincts show up, very productive. For him to have the number of tackles that he had a year ago is impressive. I have a ton of respect for him as a football player, the way he plays the game, the way he competes. I think that's pretty evident and stands out on film.
And then coach Hitch, certainly there's things that you ask, as you can imagine, to try to just understand the scheme. What I would say is that every year is different. Each team, every group of players is slightly different. Their group that they have this year, there's a lot of returners, specifically in the back end and in the middle of their defense. But then there's some new pieces and we'll be ready to adjust depending on how they decide to play us. But certainly yeah, there's, there's things that we're talking to coach Hitch about relative to the way that they structure their defense or the calls, or whatever that may be. He's a great sounding board that way, and he's helpful that way."
On Offensive Line Shuffling and Elijah Pritchett's availability in pregame...
“We don’t make any excuses. The guys out there are starters and the expectation is they will play well and execute and do their job. We don’t allow anyone in the building to talk about shuffling. The guys who are ready to practice, that’s who we practice with and prepare them to execute, do their job and if they are out there on the field they are capable of doing it. That’s where our focus is.
“As far as availability of players and what that looks like through the week, we go with the group that has the most reps together. Moving forward we’ll do the same thing based on their availability.”
Explosive Plays and Areas to Improve...
“I think down-in and down-out execution needs to improve and I think that has been the focus of this group because I think we all can see the explosiveness and the ability to score quickly. But I think us being able to stack plays consecutively together and execute, do your job, down-in and down-out, not just specifically to the short and intermediate pass, but in all areas. That certainly is a point of emphasis this week, that we stack good plays together and the explosive plays will come in addition to that.”
Offensive Mindset This Week
“Make sure that we’re detailing the right details and focus on execution. That will be the focus this week and being excited about competing against a great opponent in a great environment and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”
Emphasize Ball Security
“I know Coach mentioned this in the post-game. We emphasize ball security each and every day and in every drill. We have periods of practice where we are specifically drilling it. That won’t change. We understand the importance of it, our players understand the importance of it. The things that came up in the game can’t happen. The guys know that, we know that. So I wouldn’t say there would be an extra emphasis because it’s always emphasized at a high level. This week will be no different. We look to improve.”