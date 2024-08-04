Former Alabama DB Terrance Howard Passes Away
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that former walk-on defensive back Terrance Howard has passed away.
"Before I make comments on the team, I do want to send along our thoughts and prayers to Terrance Howard who was with us and transferred on to North Carolina Central," DeBoer said to open his press conference after Alabama's Sunday practice. "He did pass away, and he's got some guys here on this team that were close to him and also are thinking about him. Just want to send prayers and thoughts up to his family."
Howard did not see playing time as a freshman at Alabama in 2023 and transferred to North Carolina Central on scholarship in May. after spending the spring with the Crimson Tide. He was struck by a vehicle in North Carolina in late July and passed away on Thursday according to a report by KHOU.
The defensive back joined Alabama out of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas.