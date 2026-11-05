Haven't Watched LSU Much This Year? Here's What You Need to Know About the Tigers

Is LSU hitting its stride?

That is a prevailing take in Baton Rouge right now after the Tigers cruised to victories in their last two games before the bye week, outscoring Mississippi State and Auburn a combined 69-17. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has looked polished, the defense has been elite, and Lane Kiffin's roster looks every bit as talented as it was hyped up to be in the offseason.

Here's a brief rundown of the Tigers as Alabama prepares to head to Death Valley for one of the biggest games of the season:

Offense

Leavitt threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns in the victory on the Plains, adding a fourth on the ground. He has looked particularly adept under pressure, both in his ability to deliver strikes out of collapsing pockets and extend plays with his legs. This could prove lethal against an Alabama defense that has been unable to finish pressures. Receiver Jackson Harris leads the team with 634 yards and seven touchdowns, and has been Leavitt's go-to guy.

Running back Dilin Jones is talented and has produced (657 yards, six touchdowns), but the biggest matchup nightmare is tight end Trey'Dez Green. He's recorded 19 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns in four games, clearing 50 yards in each of them. Green got hurt against Ole Miss and caught five passes for 50 yards and a score in his return against Auburn after missing three games. The 6-foot-7, 237-pounder is completely healthy and primed to feast against an Alabama defense that has looked helpless at times against bigger targets.

Defense

The Tigers surrendered 32 and 35 points in their losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky, respectively. Outside of those games, the unit has been elite, holding four opponents under 200 yards. There's All-SEC-level talent across the team, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker has done a good job turning it around following those two setbacks.

The Tigers rank fifth nationally in total defense, eighth in rushing defense, and 13th in passing defense. There is talent in the secondary with safety Ty Benefield and corner DJ Pickett, but the biggest concern for Alabama should be how the offensive line is able to handle a defensive front that is second in the SEC with 34 sacks. The only team with more, Tennessee, sacked Keelon Russell five times.

LSU Players You Need to Know

No. 10 Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Redshirt Junior

No. 4 Jackson Harris, Wide Receiver, Redshirt Junior

No. 13 Dilin Jones, Running Back, Redshirt Sophomore

No. 77 Jordan Seaton, Left Tackle, Junior

No. 7 Trey'Dez Green, Tight End, Junior

No. 1 Princewill Umanmielen, Defensive End, Senior

No. 6 TJ Dottery, Linebacker, Fifth-Year Senior

No. 2 Ty Benefield, Safety, Senior

Matchup Notes

Saturday will be the 91st all-time meeting between the teams. Alabama leads the series 58-27-5. Alabama beat the Tigers 20-9 in Tuscaloosa in the first game of the post-Brian Kelly era last season, and won 42-13 in its last trip to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Alabama and LSU are both 6-2. A team has never lost three regular-season games and made the College Football Playoff, although that is likely to change this year.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

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