How Alabama Has Performed after Bye Weeks under Kalen DeBoer

After eight straight weeks of grueling competition against FBS teams, Alabama (6-2, 4-2 SEC) has entered its bye week. Unlike the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide (along with almost every team in college football) has just one off week during the regular season.

No. 10 Alabama is a team in desperate need of some time off. The Crimson Tide had more players ruled "out" on the final availability report Saturday than any other SEC team in action. Injuries are an issue for all teams at this time of the year, but they have really mounted up for Alabama this season on both sides of the ball.

There are two bits of good news for Crimson Tide fans during this week before a huge showdown with No. 15 LSU next Saturday. First, some injured players, like receiver and team captain Ryan Coleman-Williams, are trending in a positive direction to play against LSU. Secondly, Alabama has played really well coming off bye weeks under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

In DeBoer's previous two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Alabama is 4-0 after bye weeks with an average margin of victory of 12.5 points. Three of those four victories came against ranked opponents: Georgia and LSU in 2024 and Georgia in 2025.

Alabama came out ready to play and jumped out to big leads in both matchups against Georgia. The Bulldogs fought back each time, but the early leads and key plays in the fourth quarter allowed the Tide to hold on.

It was a similar story against LSU in Baton Rouge in 2024. Alabama held a 21-6 lead at halftime and kept the Tigers out of the end zone until a garbage time touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game. Quarterback Jalen Milroe ran wild for 185 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 42-13 victory. Alabama had such a comfortable lead that previous offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan came down from the coaching booth with several minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Last year's matchup against LSU was the most sluggish offensive performance coming out of a bye with the 20-9 victory, but the Alabama defense was ready for whatever the Tigers threw its way. LSU did not score a touchdown, turned the ball over twice and was held to 232 yards of total offense.

Alabama will need a strong performance going on the road to face LSU in what will likely be a College Football Playoff elimination game as both teams already have two losses on the resumé. Despite two conference losses, LSU leads the SEC in total offense and total defense.

Former Alabama assistant Lane Kiffin is in his first season as LSU head coach, and the Tigers invested heavily in his first roster with the goal of making the CFP in Year 1. This game means a lot to Kiffin and LSU as a program, especially with the annual nature of the rivalry ceasing next season under the SEC's new permanent opponent format.

DeBoer and his staff have two weeks to get the Crimson Tide ready for the top-15 clash, and history is on their side.

Here's a quick look back on Alabama's most recent performances coming off bye weeks.

No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9- Nov. 8, 2025

LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (11) threads a pass by Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. | Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

No. 17 Alabama 24, No. 5 Georgia 21- Sept. 27, 2025

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) runs against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Alabama 42, No. 15 LSU 13- Nov. 9, 2024

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (56) against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 2 Georgia 34- Sept. 28, 2024

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) breaks a tackle by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) to score a touchdown that put Alabama ahead in the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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