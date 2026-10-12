How Dijon Lee Jr. is Being Held Accountable for Mistakes Against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. made a big mistake on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide forced what would've been a third-and-medium down 20-17 to Georgia with around two minutes remaining. But after the play, Lee punched a Georgia wide receiver and was flagged for a personal foul to move the chains and essentially seal the game.

Like any Alabama game, millions of eyes were on the Crimson Tide, especially in the final minutes of a top-10 SEC showdown. Cameras caught head coach Kalen DeBoer screaming at Lee as he went to the sideline, as players and personnel forced him to look his head coach in the eye.

"Loved the fight from our guys. Loved the intensity that we're playing with," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "I think we'll continue to build off of that, it puts us in position to win, but we have to be disciplined and controlled... Obviously, Dijon at the end of the game. That is not the standard of how we operate.

"I listen to coach DeBoer all year talk about the discipline that we play with in those moments and showing the guys clips of guys playing outside of themselves and playing emotional. And so, very disappointing in all of the time and effort that we put into that and that showed up in that moment."

Wommack said that Lee will be "held accountable" for his actions and his performance against the Bulldogs. So, what does that look like in the defensive coordinator's eyes?

"My job is to get the most out of every single player in our defense," . "The things I need to do to get him to execute at a higher level that what he had done from an execution point, that's one facet. And then the other facet is being held accountable for the penalty there at the end of the game. There will be some things that we do this week and some things obviously moving forward.

"My job as a coordinator is based upon the production that you put on the field, the role that you have moving forward. So, from a rep-based standpoint, that will be reflective of what guys have done to this point."

Carmelo O'Neal often subbed in during the Georgia game for Lee, and should Lee not improve, the Mercer transfer will continue to see an uptick in defensive snaps.

"Melo's just steadily getting better and better every single week," Wommack said. "He's played anywhere from I think maybe 16 to 18 snaps, all the way to about 25 snaps a game. So he's been in there consistently, but really impressed by what he was able to do in the second half and the way he stepped up. And he will continue to elevate his role moving forward. So I think he's trending in the right direction."

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