Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses the Iron Bowl.

"Just like a lot of our other big games, there's always going to be external factors, but it definitely means something to us. Especially myself being an in-state kid, it's just one of those legacy games where you put yourself on the field."

The quote above is from Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, and he's absolutely correct. The Iron Bowl, arguably the biggest rivalry in college sports between Alabama and Auburn, is all about the heroics: the Kick Six, Bryce Young in a quadruple overtime, 4th-and-31 and many more moments have defined this annual showdown.

Resumés are thrown out the window in this battle of the state. Failing to earn bragging rights puts a damper on the entire season. So, who will step up under the brightest lights of 2026? Here are three Alabama players poised for legacy Iron Bowl performances that will be remembered for years to come.

Kaleb Edwards

Alabama's tight ends have been perhaps the most successful position group this season, with a wide array of depth in the pass-catching and blocking departments. But it suffered a major loss late in the win over LSU, as starter Josh Ford sustained a knee injury and will not play again this year.

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Kaleb Edwards, who has been a co-starter in the room throughout 2026, has really stepped up of late. In the past three games, he's combined for eight catches, 129 yards (16.1 yards per reception!) and a touchdown. For reference, he totaled 172 yards on 14 receptions (12.3 YPR) and two scores in the previous eight contests. Edwards is on a roll and he has the opportunity to stay hot and shine on Saturday.

QB Reese

And speaking of players stepping up for injured teammates, inside linebacker QB Reese is playing some of the best football of his collegiate career. He led Alabama in tackles against Vanderbilt with eight, including a sack. One week later against Chattanooga, he logged 1.5 tackles for loss.

He was in a position battle with Luke Metz throughout the offseason, but the latter won the job and has been one of Alabama's best players this year. Reese has played in each game but has been relatively limited. Metz and fellow starting linebacker Caleb Woodson sat out the Chattanooga game due to injuries but are both expected to be available for Saturday.

Regardless, Reese's recent dominance should give him more opportunities against Auburn and he'll likely capitalize on them. The stars aren't the only ones who have stood out in Iron Bowl history after all.

Dijon Lee Jr.

Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. went viral for the wrong reasons a month ago after an unsportsmanlike conduct in the final minutes against Georgia sealed the game in the Bulldogs' favor. He's shown a ton of growth since that moment and has become a much more reliable member of the secondary in the past few games.

If there's a game to be portrayed as a superhero by the college football world, the Iron Bowl is the perfect choice. Can Lee get the job done?

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