TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 3 Alabama football dominated Chattanooga 47-0 this past Saturday, doing so without numerous key players.

Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell was available, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and company gave him a rest and started Austin Mack to let Russell's ankle injury fully heal. After the game, DeBoer said he expects Russell to be "going full speed and full go" throughout the next week of practice ahead of this Saturday's regular-season finale against Auburn.

Like Russell, left guard Will Sanders was held out following a recent TightRope surgery. Mal Waldrep once again filled in for him, but the sophomore sustained an upper-body injury during the first half and never returned.

"Mal, we'll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week, but I'm optimistic with him that he'll be good," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "Confident that he'll be ready to go." DeBoer did not provide an update on Sanders.

It was announced a couple of hours before the game that starting inside linebackers Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz would be unavailable. Metz still warmed up in uniform and had his hand wrapped in a club. Woodson and Metz both sustained injuries against Vanderbilt and the same is said for starting Husky Red Morgan, who DeBoer said after the Chattanooga game is "good to go" for Auburn.

"Caleb Woodson, I'd expect him to be ready to go this weekend," DeBoer said. "He continued to make progress with his injury against Vanderbilt..I would expect him to be ready to go, he's making good progress there

"Luke is on track with his injury to be able to play.

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And speaking of defensive backs, Chuck McDonald III started in Morgan's place, but he left the game with an injury. Additionally, Ivan Taylor, who replaced McDonald, also got hurt against the Mocs. DeBoer said after the game that Taylor "will be OK."

"Ivan will be fine," DeBoer said. "Just had an injury that was minor in the game. We felt he probably could've come back to the game on Saturday.

"Red, he probably could've played on Saturday. He was a game-time decision. Felt during the week he probably wasn't [fully healthy]. We were trying everything we could do to keep him off the field.

"Chuck got a little dinged up on Saturday. Kind of a recurring injury that he's been going through for a few weeks now. He's definitely moved along, I don't think it was much of a setback by the time we get into practice here tomorrow. I think he'll continue to move forward."

DeBoer also discussed running back EJ Crowell, who has been dealing with a setback throughout the season but had four carries against Chattanooga.

"Worked through his injury," DeBoer said. "It was a significant injury that he had back a couple of weeks ago, probably about 5-6 weeks ago now. It was one that he was pushing through. The timeline, probably I would think most people would say would be the week to get him out there. Obviously he's been taking increments and progress has been what you'd hope for. Trying to get him out there, it was OK. We wanted to be careful, he wasn't quite comfortable to finish the game on Saturday."

Last but not least, DeBoer said that safety Jireh Edwards is out for the Iron Bowl. The freshman was wearing a sling and in street clothes during the Chattanooga game.

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