How Noah Rogers' Injury Affected Alabama's Wide Receiver Room

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama brings back one of the biggest names in college football at wide receiver in junior Ryan Coleman-Williams who has over 1500 yards receiving for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons.

But outside of Coleman-Williams and sophomore Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama doesn't return a lot of experience or production at wide receiver. Between the transfer portal, graduation and the NFL draft, the Tide was thinner at wide receiver numbers-wise than it typically is before a few late additions to the signing class.

An experienced wide receiver was a position of need for Alabama in the transfer portal, and the staff filled that need with NC State transfer Noah Rogers, who was having a great spring for the Crimson Tide according to head coach Kalen DeBoer before he suffered an injury during A-Day in late April. Rogers had 68 catches for 919 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons at NC State.

"Noah was balling, for sure," junior wide receiver Rico Scott said at media day on Saturday. "His injury’s unfortunate, but he’s been great recovering. He’s working hard every day to get back out there. We definitely have to pick up the slack a little bit because he’s another extra playmaker we have with the offense. I wouldn’t say we’re slim, but there’s definitely a sense of urgency that comes with that.”

Scott will be one of the players that needs to step up in Rogers' absence along with names like sophomore Derek Meadows and freshman Cederian Morgan. The Crimson Tide was already going to be relying on younger receivers this season, and that becomes even more evident with Rogers injury.

Alabama hasn't given a timeline for Rogers' return, but he is expected to miss several games. However, he's still staying actively involved with the team as he goes through recovery to try to get back on the field as soon as possible. The dynamic in the receiver room has not really changed without him able to play according to Brooks.

"Noah’s still in the meeting rooms," Brooks said. "He’s still doing what he’s got to do to come back. He won’t be out very long. Everybody’s stepped up: Derek Meadows, Tyler Henderson, Cedarian Morgan. Everybody stepped up in the spring, and we’re gonna be fine.”

The Crimson Tide just completed its first week of fall camp as the young receivers work to continue to learn the offense. The team will hold its first fall scrimmage on Thursday and will open the season on Sept. 5 against East Carolina.

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