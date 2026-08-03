Alabama Football Returning Starters With the Most to Prove This Season

With 10 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Alabama is having to replace a lot of starters at different positions heading into this season. However, there are some big names coming back for the Crimson Tide in Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Here are three starters with the most to prove this season as Alabama opens up fall camp later this week:

Michael Carroll

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama offensive linemen Jayvin James (54) and Michael Carroll (64) drop to block at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama A Day scrimmage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the only returning starter along Alabama's offensive line, Michael Carroll is in a unique spot. Not only is he the only returning starter, he's not even projected to play the same position along the offensive line that he did last season. Carroll started at right tackle during the last half of his freshman season, but he spent most of the spring at right guard as he prepares for his sophomore season.

Carroll was highly regarded as one of the best, if not the best, interior offensive linemen in the class of 2025, and he will have the opportunity to prove himself in his true role this season.

As a whole, the Alabama offensive line has to show big signs of improvement. The Tide could not effectively run the ball last season, especially against Power Four competition while also struggling in pass protection at times. Carroll has the chance to be the anchor for an offensive line with a lot of new faces.

Yhonzae Pierre

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) ducks pressure by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) in the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yhonzae Pierre doesn't have anything to prove talent wise. He showed last season that he has the skill to be an elite pass rusher, but Pierre will have the opportunity to prove this season that he's worth a first-round draft pick by an NFL team.

Pierre really burst onto the scene with his three-sack performance in Alabama's 37-20 win over Tennessee. Seven of his eight sacks came in the back half of last season, and the senior outside linebacker can build on that this season. His eight sacks led the team.

Alabama also wants to improve its pass rush, and Pierre will be a big part of that.

Ryan Coleman-Williams

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) warms up before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Coleman-Williams has displayed his talent from the moment he stepped on campus as a 17-year old. He became a household name with his 177-yard performance against Georgia in 2024.

As a true freshman, Coleman-Williams led the team with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He had 689 yards and four touchdowns last season in 2025 and received a lot of criticism for his struggles, particularly with drops. The junior wide receiver has taken accountability for it this offseason, speaking on the issue at SEC Media Days.

Alabama is pretty thin at wide receiver, especially with NC State transfer Noah Rogers suffering an injury in the A-Day game. Coleman-Williams will be relied upon alongside Lotzeir Brooks as the only experienced returners in the receiver room.

This is likely his last season in an Alabama uniform as Coleman-Williams can also cement himself as a first-round draft pick and a Crimson Tide legend with a strong year.

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