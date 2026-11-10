How Terrance Green's Returned Help the Rest of Alabama Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama defensive tackle Devan Thompkins record two sacks in the Crimson Tide's win at LSU on Saturday. Thompkins is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but it was the first sacks he'd gotten since Week 3 against Florida State.

When asked about his performance after the game, there was someone else Thompkins wanted to credit.

"I like to credit my teammate TG coming back," Thompkins said of Terrance Green. "He’s a big part of what we do defensively. Him being in the middle, he occupies a lot of space, so guys like to focus on him as well. Him just being able to open up things for me.”

Green had a big game in his return from injury. On the very first play on defense, he stuffed the LSU running back at the line for a one-yard gain.

The Oregon transfer also had a key sack in the second quarter that pushed the Tigers out of comfortable field goal range. LSU missed the 58-yard attempt a few plays later, and Alabama scored a touchdown on the next possession.

"It’s always great to have players back," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "But when you look at what TG does for us in the middle, the first play of the game we line up in an odd front, and he wears their center out and makes the play."

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Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson said Green's presence is huge in the middle of the defense and makes things easier for the linebackers behind him.

Green got injured during the first half of the loss to Georgia in Week 5 and then missed the next two games against Tennessee and Texas A&M. In those three games where he was limited or out, Alabama gave up an average of 157 rushing yards. LSU ran for just 77 yards on Saturday.

“It just kind of sets the tone from a physicality standpoint, from how you want to attack us in the run game," Wommack said. "We were really consistent against the run throughout the day, Like the A and B gaps and all that stuff, I thought we did a really nice job just being physical in there, muddying it up. So TG’s done a good job in that regard. I think he’s gotten continually better in his pass rush, and DT was giving that example because Terrance is holding a double team and pushing the pocket and really collapsing the pocket consistently. So great to have him back, and that group has a really good chemistry right now. And I think we’re starting to continue to rush as a unit when we get four-down pressure.”

Alabama had four sacks in the win, its most since Week 5. Green's size and phyiscality up front makes the Crimson Tide's defense better as a whole.

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