Alabama Football Injury Updates at LSU
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BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 5 Alabama is set to face No. 14 LSU on Saturday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide will have multiple players returning from injury.
Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty and nose tackle Terrance Green are available to face the Tigers after missing the past two games. Additionally, cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, left guard Will Sanders and third-string quarterback Jett Thomalla are game-time decisions.
We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.
Alabama at LSU Pregame Injury Updates
- Alabama nose tackle Terrance Green is available today after missing the last two games.
- Alabama left guard Will Sanders (game-time decision) is warming up with the second-team offensive linemen. Mal Waldrep is with the first team at left guard.
- Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown (game-time decision) is warming up.
- Alabama freshman running back Crowell (game-time decision) is warming up.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will wear the guardian cap on Saturday, and he's warming up without a knee brace.
- Zabien Brown's (game-time decision) uniform is in Yea Alabama's video below. Same is said for Ryan Coleman-Williams (available today), and the wide receiver has a guardian cap.
Alabama Game Day Availability Report
*Coleman-Williams, Delgatty, Green and running back AK Dear, who were all probable on Friday's report, are available against LSU.*
- Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
- Nick Sherman, DB — Out
- Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
- Casey Poe, OL –– Out
- Jared Graham, OL –– Out
- Jett Thomalla, QB — Game-Time Decision
- Zabien Brown, DB — Game-Time Decision
- EJ Crowell, RB — Game-Time Decision
- William Sanders, OL — Game-Time Decision
LSU Game Day Availability Report
*Tight end Trey'Dez Green, who was listed as questionable on Friday's report, is available against Alabama. Linebacker Whit Weeks, who was doubtful on Friday, is officially out.*
- Whit Weeks, LB — Out
- Dashawn Spears, S — Out
- Phillip Wright III, WR — Out
- Charles Ross, II — Out
- Richard Anderson, DT — Out
Details for Recently Injured Alabama Players:
- Ryan Coleman-Williams: knee – missed last two games
- Zabien Brown: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee
- EJ Crowell: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee
- Racin Delgatty: lower leg – missed last two games
- Terrance Green: reaggravated undisclosed injury – missed last two games
- Will Sanders: lower-extremity – sustained against Texas A&M
After sharing some injury updates on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a bit more clarity on Wednesday night's Hey Coach radio show.
"Guys are making good progress," DeBoer said. "I think that's what a lot of it was said on Monday. A lot of guys out there going through practice. Some of it is just how are they responding to the physicality of what the practice gives, because it's going to be another level when you talk about the contact and what a football game entails. I know a lot of that report will be coming out here, as we have to do with the SEC report."
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver