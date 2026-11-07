Alabama Football Injury Updates at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 5 Alabama is set to face No. 14 LSU on Saturday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide will have multiple players returning from injury.

Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty and nose tackle Terrance Green are available to face the Tigers after missing the past two games. Additionally, cornerback Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, left guard Will Sanders and third-string quarterback Jett Thomalla are game-time decisions.

We'll be tracking injury updates right here during warmups and throughout Saturday's game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the most recent events will be placed below this paragraph.

Alabama at LSU Pregame Injury Updates

Alabama nose tackle Terrance Green is available today after missing the last two games.

Terrance Green makes his return today for Alabama pic.twitter.com/8QaZPXWuJP — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) November 7, 2026

Alabama left guard Will Sanders (game-time decision) is warming up with the second-team offensive linemen. Mal Waldrep is with the first team at left guard.

Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown (game-time decision) is warming up.

Alabama CB Zabien Brown (game-time decision) is warming up pic.twitter.com/M2NmrWff7T — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) November 7, 2026

Alabama freshman running back Crowell (game-time decision) is warming up.

Alabama RB EJ Crowell (game-time decision) is warming up pic.twitter.com/iHnLUxV1U2 — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) November 7, 2026

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams will wear the guardian cap on Saturday, and he's warming up without a knee brace.

Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams is available vs. LSU today and is wearing a guardian cap pic.twitter.com/4SeGL86b6l — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) November 7, 2026

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Zabien Brown's (game-time decision) uniform is in Yea Alabama's video below. Same is said for Ryan Coleman-Williams (available today), and the wide receiver has a guardian cap.

A look inside LSU’s pink visiting locker room pic.twitter.com/f1z1TQa0hd — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) November 7, 2026

Alabama Game Day Availability Report

*Coleman-Williams, Delgatty, Green and running back AK Dear, who were all probable on Friday's report, are available against LSU.*

Desmond Umeozulu, LB — Out

Cayden Jones, LB — Out

Nick Sherman, DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Casey Poe, OL –– Out

Jared Graham, OL –– Out

Jett Thomalla, QB — Game-Time Decision

Zabien Brown, DB — Game-Time Decision

EJ Crowell, RB — Game-Time Decision

William Sanders, OL — Game-Time Decision

LSU Game Day Availability Report

*Tight end Trey'Dez Green, who was listed as questionable on Friday's report, is available against Alabama. Linebacker Whit Weeks, who was doubtful on Friday, is officially out.*

Whit Weeks, LB — Out

Dashawn Spears, S — Out

Phillip Wright III, WR — Out

Charles Ross, II — Out

Richard Anderson, DT — Out

Details for Recently Injured Alabama Players:

Ryan Coleman-Williams: knee – missed last two games

Zabien Brown: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee

EJ Crowell: lower leg – missed Texas A&M after first-half injury vs. Tennessee

Racin Delgatty: lower leg – missed last two games

Terrance Green: reaggravated undisclosed injury – missed last two games

Will Sanders: lower-extremity – sustained against Texas A&M

After sharing some injury updates on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a bit more clarity on Wednesday night's Hey Coach radio show.

"Guys are making good progress," DeBoer said. "I think that's what a lot of it was said on Monday. A lot of guys out there going through practice. Some of it is just how are they responding to the physicality of what the practice gives, because it's going to be another level when you talk about the contact and what a football game entails. I know a lot of that report will be coming out here, as we have to do with the SEC report."

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