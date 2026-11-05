Who Does Alabama Most Need to Return from Injury against LSU? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI football writer and assistant editor Katie Windham discusses which player on the Alabama injury report is most needed back for the Crimson Tide to have the best chance of winning at LSU.

Alabama has been without several key players, including two team captains, over the last few weeks. Some, like wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty and defensive lineman Terrance Green, have missed two games. Others, like defensive back Zabien Brown and running back EJ Crowell, were just out last week against Texas A&M.

All five players were listed as "questionable" on Wednesday night's initial availability report. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has kept it vague, as he usually does with injuries, but he seemed optimistic that they would at least be available to play.

You could make the case for all five guys being the most important guy to get back. Alabama's run defense has struggled since Green has been injured. The Crimson Tide's depth in the secondary is starting to run thin without Brown. Coleman-Williams is the undisputed leader of this team, and him being out on the field opens up so much for the rest of the offense.

But I think the most important player for Alabama to get back healthy is Delgatty. Mal Waldrep Jr. filled in for Delgatty at center on the road at Tennessee. Waldrep didn't play poorly, but Alabama's offense struggled mightily against the Volunteers.

Keelon Russell was sacked five times, and Alabama didn't surpass 200 yards of total offense until the final drive of the game when it was already out of reach.

Delgatty can bring a calming presence in the middle of the offensive line for the entire offense. He can also help in pass protection and run blocking as the Crimson Tide tries to create a more balanced attack.

Alabama has to be able to run the ball better if it wants to win on Saturday.

Which injured player do you think will provide the biggest boost for the Crimson Tide? Let us know in the comments on social media.

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