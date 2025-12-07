What Kalen DeBoer Said After Georgia Dominated Alabama in SEC Championship Game
ATLANTA–– No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 10 Alabama in Mercedes Benz Stadium 28-7 in the SEC Championship on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs shut the Crimson Tide out for three quarters as its defense stifled everything Alabama tried.
Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson struggled throughout the day, completing 19-of-39 passes for 212 yards, a touchdown and and interception. He was sacked three times as the offensive line was swallowed by Georgia's front throughout the day.
Alabama falls to 10-3 with the loss and now faces the possibility of missing out on the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak with the media after the game to discuss what went wrong for his program.
This will be updated throughout his press conference with a full transcript and video from Kalen DeBoer's post game press conference.
- Ty Simpson and Deontae Lawson will also be joining DeBoer at the podium.
