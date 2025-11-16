How to Watch Alabama Football Against Eastern Illinois
Alabama has one regular season home game left at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it is the Crimson Tide's only FCS opponent of the season as Eastern Illinois comes to town.
This matchup is also the only game this season that Alabama will be not be on traditional cable television. The game will be streaming only on SEC Network+ or ESPN+. However, this means if you have SEC Network in your cable package, you have access to watch the game on SEC Network+.
Alabama will be looking to bounce back and tune up against the Panthers before the regular-season finale in the Iron Bowl that will likely determine the Tide's postseason fate. Here's what you need to know for Saturday's matchup:
How to Watch: Alabama vs. Eastern Illinois
Who: Alabama (8-2, 6-1 SEC) vs. Eastern Illinois (3-8, 2-6 OVC Big South)
When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, 1 p.m.
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: TBA
Series: First meeting
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its first SEC game of the season with a 23-21 defeat against the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama out-gained Oklahoma in almost every major statistical category but had three critical turnovers that led to the loss.
Last time out, Eastern Illinois: The Panthers lost their sixth straight game. Lindenwood beat Eastern Illinois, 42-12. The Panthers' only touchdown came on a 16-yard connection between quarterback Conor Wolf and receiver DeAirious Smith at the end of the third quarter.
