Kalen DeBoer Anticipates Breakout Game for Ryan Williams 'Sooner Than Later'

LOS ANGELES–– Ryan Williams became one of the most popular names and faces in college football with an eye-catching freshman campaign in 2024. Because of that, Williams was one of the most highly-valued NIL players coming into his sophomore season at Alabama.

The wide receiver hasn't had a bad season this year, far from it with 43 catches for 636 yards and four touchdowns. But relative to the preseason hype and expectation, it has been a somewhat disappointing year for Williams.

Two of his four receiving touchdowns came in Week 3 against Wisconsin, which was also his only 100-yard receiving performance of the season. He was targeted zero times in Alabama's Iron Bowl win over Auburn, and only has four total catches over the Crimson Tide's last four games dating back to Nov. 22.

Alabama has a deeper receiving room this season than it had last year in Williams' first season. Germie Bernard is the Tide's leading receiver with 60 catches for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. The position group was bolstered by the additions of Miami transfer Isaiah Horton (495 yards and eight touchdowns) and true freshman Lotzeir Brooks (441 yards and two touchdowns.)

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer only had positive things to say about Williams during Tuesday's media day at the Rose Bowl and credited the "nonstop level of work" Williams has put in. While it may not necessarily come in the Rose Bowl against Indiana, DeBoer sees a breakout game in Williams' future.

"People can always say stuff, but they don't know," DeBoer said. "When you're there with him and you see the smile, the work, the team-first attitude that he has, you can't help but root for him, whether it's as a coach or whether it's as a teammate. I just love the guy. The guy is super talented, and it hasn't been the perfect year. But everyone in this room, all the players, I know that they have nothing but love and giving them the support that they have because every day when he steps on the football field, he's trying to overcome and help us be better. And I know that's what he's done the last week and a half.

"And he's going to have a game like he's had at different times where he goes off, and I'm just waiting for that moment because when it is, it's going to be awesome. And we're all going to be super happy for him. And I know that it's coming sooner than later."

Williams has the talent and potential to bust a game open with his play-making ability at any time. Facing undefeated and No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Thursday is the perfect opportunity for Williams to step up on a big stage.

