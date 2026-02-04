Alabama's Class of 2026 Reflects Roster Building in Modern College Football

The first Wednesday in February used to mean college football Christmas as it served as National Signing Date for high school athletes. The college football world shifted in 2017 when the NCAA implemented the early signing period in December, diminishing February's excitement, but the holiday still serves as a chance to reflect on the Class of 2026 before turning the pag ahead to the next year.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer wrapped up his second season in charge in Tuscaloosa with an 11-4 record, an appearance in the SEC Championship game, and a College Football Playoff victory. The bar is still a bit higher as DeBoer has yet to win a championship in his two seasons, but the foundation for success has been laid, as the staff has shown they can continue to keep the Crimson Tide competing among the nation's best.

DeBoer continued this success by reeling in the top recruiting class in the SEC according to the major services in the 2026 cycle. Rivals ranked the Alabama class No. 5 nationally, while 247 Sports credited the Crimson Tide with the No. 2 overall class in the cycle.

A closer look at Alabama's Class of 2026 reveals the new staff's philosophy in terms of roster construction in the NIL-era of college football. Alabama's incoming class features several supremely talented prospects at the top of the class, but is filled out with underrated and under recruited prospects ready to make a name for themselves.

Alabama's Class of 2026 Crown Jewels

The Crimson Tide signed 26 prospects for the Class of 2026, but six players stand out above the rest.

5-star Linebacker - Xavier Griffin - Gainesville, Ga. - Griffin is regarded as one of the most versatile defenders in the Class of 2026 and chose Alabama over Southern Cal, Georgia, Florida State and others. He projects as an off-ball linebacker at the college level, but also shows ample pass rushing ability, making him a unique chess piece for Kane Wommack's "Swarm D". Griffin is being compared to former first round pick Jihaad Campbell with his ability to play multiple positions and he shows the coaching staff's emphasis on speed a positional versatility.

5-star Running Back - EJ Crowell - Jackson, Ala. - Crowell reclassified into the class as he plans on skipping his senior year of high school. He is still considered the No. 1 running back in the class, despite being a year younger than all his counterparts. He earned Alabama's "Mr. Football" award after rushing for over 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns and helping Jackson to a Class 4A State Championship. He immediately adds juice to a Crimson Tide running back room that underwhelmed in 2025.

5-star Cornerback - Jorden Edmonds - Marietta, Ga. - Edmonds continues the Crimson Tide coaching staff's track record of recruiting long and rangy defensive backs. Edmonds is considered the No. 20 player in the class by 247Sports and his presence immediately puts pressure on starters Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee to continue their track record of strong play. His positional versatility in the defensive backfield will create elite depth on arguably the strongest unit on the team.

5-star Quarterback - Jett Thomalla - Omaha, Neb. - Thomalla was a record setting quarterback in Nebraska, passing for 3,484 yards with 58 TD and 5 INT in limited action as his teams routinely dominated the competition. He won two consecutive state championships with Millard South and is considered the No. 5 quarterback in the class by Rivals. Thomalla enters a loaded quarterback room that already has Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but a program can never have enough talent in the quarterback room.

4-star Wide Receiver - Cederian Morgan - Alexander City, Ala. - Morgan was a star wide receiver for Benjamin Russell who dominated the competition with 82 catches, 1,400 yards, and 16 TDs in his senior season. Morgan possesses eye-popping size and has already impressed the coaching staff in bowl practice as an early-enrollee. The Crimson Tide lost Isaiah Horton in the transfer portal but Morgan and Class of 2025 recruit Derek Meadows look to fill his role in the upcoming season.

4-star Safety - Jireh Edwards - Baltimore, Md. - Edwards is a versatile defensive back who's shown ability to play in the box as a run defender, in the slot and deep over the top in pass coverage, making him a perfect fit for Kane Wommack. The Crimson Tide signee has played his share of high level football already with St. Frances Academy appearing on ESPN multiple times his senior year. Edwards joins a loaded defensive back field that lost just D'Shawn Jones and Domani Jackson, but his athleticism and ability in the run game makes him a prime candidate for early playing time.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff scored majorly with top-tier talent that can help the program immediately in 2026, but the bulk of the class is made up of underrated and under-recruited prospects, perhaps revealing the roster construction philosophy needed to succeed in modern college football. 13 of Alabama's 26 signees are considered 3-star prospects by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Alabama Football Class of 2026 Hidden Gems

The Crimson Tide brought in over a dozen 3-star prospects in the Class of 2026, but four stand out as under recruited prospects that could develop into significant contributors during their time in Tuscaloosa.

3-star Safety - Riyhael Kelly - Cincinnati, Ohio - Kelly chose the Crimson Tide over Cincinnati, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt. The long, rangy safety was a high school teammates with Alabama wolf Justin Hill and shows elite back-end speed in coverage. Kelly largely shut down his recruitment after securing his commitment to Alabama. His 6-foot-3 frame and speed gives Kane Wommack another wildly athletic player in the defensive backfield to make life hard on opposing offenses.

3-star Linebacker - Zay Hall - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Hall chose Alabama over Virginia Tech, Jacksonville State and Troy after growing up in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium. He already has the prototypical size for a modern inside linebacker and hits like a freight train in run coverage. An injury as an underclassmen kept him under the radar, but he has all the tools to contribute at a high level after getting up to speed in college.

3-star Defensive lineman - Corey Howard - Valdosta, Ga. - Howard flipped his commitment from Georgia to Alabama, showing he was already coveted by a major rival. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive lineman plays with excellent leverage up front and has all the potential to become a standout defensive lineman after acclimating to the college level.

3-star Defensive lineman - Kamhariyan Johnson - Muscle Shoals, Ala. - Johnson chose Alabama over Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss, showing he was already on several major programs' radars as a high schooler. The 6-foot-3, 262 pound defensive lineman is considered the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama by rivals and plays with an elite motor that jumps off the screen. The Crimson Tide is undergoing a total transformation in the defensive line room with multiple transfers going in and out of the group. Johnson's tools give him a solid starting point to become a key contributor for Kane Wommack.

Alabama's Class of 2026 indicates DeBoer and his staff have a firm grip on the direction college football is heading with the continuance of NIL and the transfer portal. The coaching staff identified supremely talented top end prospects and supplemented the group with undervalued 3-star prospects that have high upsides.