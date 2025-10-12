How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama Football vs. No. 11 Tennessee
There's always something special about the Third Saturday in October rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee, and this season will be no different. Both teams are ranked inside the top 15 and are squarely in the hunt for the College Football Playoff and an SEC title.
The Volunteers will be trying to accomplish something that hasn't been done by a Tennessee team in over two decades: get a win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama famously won 15 straight games in the rivalry under Nick Saban, including every matchup at home over his 17-year tenure.
Kalen DeBoer wasn't successful in his first chance against the Volunteers with a 24-17 loss last season, but he has yet to lose a home game at all as the Alabama head coach. He and the Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to avenge the loss in a night game on Saban Field under the lights as Alabama tries to win its fourth straight game against a ranked opponent.
Here's everything you need to know for this Saturday's matchup:
How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee
Who: Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) vs. Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
Sirius XM: Away 82, Home 84
Series: Alabama leads the series, 60-47-8
Last meeting: Tennessee pulled off its second straight home victory over the Crimson Tide last season with a 24-17 win. The Alabama defense forced three turnovers, but the offense couldn't convert any of the takeaways into points. The Crimson Tide held a fourth-quarter lead after a Justice Haynes touchdown, but Tennessee answered back to go and added on to its lead with 1:24 to go. Alabama could not mount a successful comeback.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide held on for a 27-24 win at Missouri. Alabama put together a fourth-quarter drive to give the Tide a double-digit lead, but the Tigers didn't go down easy. Dijon Lee got the game-sealing interception on Mizzou's final drive. Ty Simpson threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Last time out, Tennessee: Facing a team without its head coach, Tennessee played a much tighter game than anticipated, pulling out a 37-34 home victory over Arkansas. Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop rushed for a career high 146 yards while quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 221 yards and a touchdown in the win.
