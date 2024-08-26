How to Watch: Alabama Football vs. Western Kentucky
Although the number of days was relatively the same as every offseason, there's no doubt that this was the longest and most hectic few months away from football for Alabama, possibly ever.
On Jan. 10, legendary Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama over his 17-year tenure, shockingly retired from the game. 48 hours later, practically at DEFCON 1 throughout that span, Alabama hired Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as Saban's successor.
During the coaching search and even a bit after it, too many Alabama players entered the transfer portal or decommitted. But after a tough journey, DeBoer and company changed the minds of numerous players, including five-star wide receiver recruit Ryan Williams and last season's starting freshman offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.
Since then, Alabama players and coaches have been outspoken about the Tide becoming very tight-knit as a team and that the unit is embracing the new era in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide was placed at the No. 5 spot in Aug. 12's Preseason AP Poll. Like the Coaches Poll, this is also Alabama's lowest placement since the 2009 preseason. Of course, it went on to win its first national title under Nick Saban that year.
In perhaps its most anticipated season in quite some, Alabama (12-2 last season) will kick-off the year at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) this Saturday.
How to Watch: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 Conference USA)
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first meeting occurring on Sept. 13, 2008.
Last Meeting: On Sept. 10, 2016, the Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 38-13 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 28-of-36 pass attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was certainly Hurts' favorite target that afternoon as he hauled in nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Reuben Foster was the tackles leader with six, Eddie Jackson and Ronnie Harrison each tallied an interception and Dalvin Tomlinson and Jonathan Allen had one sack apiece (Dakota Ball and Ryan Anderson split a sack).
Last Time Out, Alabama: The then-No. 4 Crimson Tide concluded last season with a 27-20 overtime loss to the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024. Former Alabama running back (drafted by the Atlanta Falcons) Jase McClellan's 14 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns plus current quarterback Jalen Milroe's 116 passing yards and 63 rushing yards weren't enough to come up with a victory. One week later, Michigan defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the National Championship.
Last Time Out, Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers concluded last season with a 44-23 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, 2023. Former Western Kentucky quarterback (signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears) Austin Reed threw a for a collegiate career-high 497 yards and four touchdowns.