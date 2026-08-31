How to Watch East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama Football

After an offseason full of talking, game week is finally here in Tuscaloosa. Alabama begins Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer this Saturday at 11 a.m. against East Carolina.

Alabama is in a somewhat unfamiliar spot of being a little under-the-radar to being the year. The Crimson Tide comes into the season ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25, which is Alabama's lowest preseason ranking since 2008.

Sophomore Keelon Russell will be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback after a closely-contested quarterback competition between Russell and senior Austin Mack that lasted throughout the spring and first few weeks of fall camp.

Alabama returns players like Ryan Coleman-Williams, Bray Hubbard and Yhonzae Pierre, but there are also a lot of new faces on the team from both the transfer portal and freshman class. There is continuity on the coaching staff with both coordinators (Ryan Grubb on offense and Kane Wommack on defense) returning from last season.)

East Carolina is looking for its first win against an SEC opponent since beating South Carolina in September of 1999.

It is supposed to be very hot in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's early kickoff against ECU with temperatures in the 90s and "feels like" temperatures 100 or above. Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch: Alabama vs. East Carolina

Who: East Carolina (0-0) at No. 13 Alabama (0-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Bob Wischusen, Analyst: Louis Riddick, Sideline: Stormy Buonantony)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 81

Series history: Alabama leads, 1-0

Last meeting: The only meeting between the two programs occurred on Oct. 17, 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide held on for a 23-22 victory. Shaun Alexander led the Tide in rushing with 86 yards.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide finished with an 11-4 record overall last year with the season ending in a 38-3 blowout loss to No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Last time out, East Carolina: The Pirates went 9-4 last season, earning a spot in a bowl game. East Carolina beat Power Four foe Pittsburgh 23-17 in the Go Bowling Military Bowl to end the 2025 season.

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