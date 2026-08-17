Where Alabama Football Ranks in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25
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Alabama is just under three weeks away from opening the 2026 season at home against East Carolina.
The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami. But now we move into Year 2 of the DeBoer era.
The Preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and Alabama landed at No. 13. This is the first time since 2008 that the Crimson Tide isn't in the top 10.
Alabama is in an unfamiliar spot entering the 2026 season, as it was also picked 11th in the Preseason Coaches Poll, its lowest placement since 2008, and fifth in the SEC's initial ranking. On Aug. 5, DeBoer was asked during the press conference if his players are paying attention to the doubts from outside the program.
DeBoer's answer: "Yeah, we are definitely aware."
2026 Preseason AP Top 25
Rank
Team
Points
First-Place Votes
1.
Ohio State
1,672
40
2.
Oregon
1,597
14
3.
Georgia
1,513
0
4.
Notre Dame
1,510
6
5.
Texas
1,483
0
6.
Indiana
1,440
8
7.
Miami (Fla.)
1,379
1
8.
Texas A&M
1,131
0
9.
Ole Miss
1,102
0
10.
Oklahoma
1,047
0
11.
LSU
988
0
12.
Texas Tech
983
0
13.
Alabama
904
0
14.
BYU
839
0
14.
USC
839
0
16.
Michigan
718
0
17.
Washington
501
0
18.
Penn State
482
0
19.
SMU
434
0
20.
Tennessee
394
0
21.
Utah
304
0
22.
Iowa
260
0
23.
Houston
252
0
24.
Louisville
194
0
25.
Missouri
117
0
Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, Louisiana 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1.
Alabama Preseason AP Top 25 History
- 2026: No. 13
- 2025: No. 8
- 2024: No. 5
- 2023: No. 4
- 2022: No. 1
- 2021: No. 1
- 2020: No. 3
- 2019: No. 2
- 2018: No. 1
- 2017: No. 1
- 2016: No. 1
- 2015: No. 3
- 2014: No. 2
- 2013: No. 1
- 2012: No. 2
- 2011: No. 2
- 2010: No. 1
- 2009: No. 5
- 2008: No. 24
- 2001: No. 25
- 2000: No. 3
- 1999: No. 20
- 1997: No. 15
- 1996: No. 15
- 1995: No. 10
- 1994: No. 12
- 1993: No. 2
- 1992: No. 9
- 1991: No. 22
- 1990: No. 12
- 1989: No. 16
- 1988: No. 14
- 1986: No. 5
- 1984: No. 9
- 1983: No. 13
- 1982: No. 3
- 1981: No. 4
- 1980: No. 2
- 1979: No. 2
- 1978: No. 1
- 1977: No. 6
- 1976: No. 6
- 1975: No. 2
- 1974: No. 4
- 1973: No. 6
- 1972: No. 7
- 1971: No. 16
- 1970: No. 16
- 1969: No. 13
- 1968: No. 10
- 1967: No. 2
- 1966: No. 1
- 1965: No. 5
- 1964: No. 6
- 1963: No. 3
- 1962: No. 3
- 1961: No. 3
- 1954: No. 14
- 1953: No. 5
- 1951: No. 9
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver