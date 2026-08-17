Where Alabama Football Ranks in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25

Alabama is just under three weeks away from opening the 2026 season at home against East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami. But now we move into Year 2 of the DeBoer era.

The Preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and Alabama landed at No. 13. This is the first time since 2008 that the Crimson Tide isn't in the top 10.

Alabama is in an unfamiliar spot entering the 2026 season, as it was also picked 11th in the Preseason Coaches Poll, its lowest placement since 2008, and fifth in the SEC's initial ranking. On Aug. 5, DeBoer was asked during the press conference if his players are paying attention to the doubts from outside the program.

DeBoer's answer: "Yeah, we are definitely aware."

2026 Preseason AP Top 25

Rank Team Points First-Place Votes 1. Ohio State 1,672 40 2. Oregon 1,597 14 3. Georgia 1,513 0 4. Notre Dame 1,510 6 5. Texas 1,483 0 6. Indiana 1,440 8 7. Miami (Fla.) 1,379 1 8. Texas A&M 1,131 0 9. Ole Miss 1,102 0 10. Oklahoma 1,047 0 11. LSU 988 0 12. Texas Tech 983 0 13. Alabama 904 0 14. BYU 839 0 14. USC 839 0 16. Michigan 718 0 17. Washington 501 0 18. Penn State 482 0 19. SMU 434 0 20. Tennessee 394 0 21. Utah 304 0 22. Iowa 260 0 23. Houston 252 0 24. Louisville 194 0 25. Missouri 117 0

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, Louisiana 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1.

Alabama Preseason AP Top 25 History

2026: No. 13

2025: No. 8

2024: No. 5

2023: No. 4

2022: No. 1

2021: No. 1

2020: No. 3

2019: No. 2

2018: No. 1

2017: No. 1

2016: No. 1

2015: No. 3

2014: No. 2

2013: No. 1

2012: No. 2

2011: No. 2

2010: No. 1

2009: No. 5

2008: No. 24

2001: No. 25

2000: No. 3

1999: No. 20

1997: No. 15

1996: No. 15

1995: No. 10

1994: No. 12

1993: No. 2

1992: No. 9

1991: No. 22

1990: No. 12

1989: No. 16

1988: No. 14

1986: No. 5

1984: No. 9

1983: No. 13

1982: No. 3

1981: No. 4

1980: No. 2

1979: No. 2

1978: No. 1

1977: No. 6

1976: No. 6

1975: No. 2

1974: No. 4

1973: No. 6

1972: No. 7

1971: No. 16

1970: No. 16

1969: No. 13

1968: No. 10

1967: No. 2

1966: No. 1

1965: No. 5

1964: No. 6

1963: No. 3

1962: No. 3

1961: No. 3

1954: No. 14

1953: No. 5

1951: No. 9

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