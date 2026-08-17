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Where Alabama Football Ranks in 2026 Preseason AP Top 25

The Crimson Tide is outside of the top 10 for the first time since 2008, as it enters Kalen DeBoer's third year as head coach.
Hunter De Siver|
3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Photo by Kent Gidley
3/30/26 MFB Spring Practice Alabama Football Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Photo by Kent Gidley | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is just under three weeks away from opening the 2026 season at home against East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami. But now we move into Year 2 of the DeBoer era.

The Preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and Alabama landed at No. 13. This is the first time since 2008 that the Crimson Tide isn't in the top 10.

Alabama is in an unfamiliar spot entering the 2026 season, as it was also picked 11th in the Preseason Coaches Poll, its lowest placement since 2008, and fifth in the SEC's initial ranking. On Aug. 5, DeBoer was asked during the press conference if his players are paying attention to the doubts from outside the program.

DeBoer's answer: "Yeah, we are definitely aware."

2026 Preseason AP Top 25

Rank

Team

Points

First-Place Votes

1.

Ohio State

1,672

40

2.

Oregon

1,597

14

3.

Georgia

1,513

0

4.

Notre Dame

1,510

6

5.

Texas

1,483

0

6.

Indiana

1,440

8

7.

Miami (Fla.)

1,379

1

8.

Texas A&M

1,131

0

9.

Ole Miss

1,102

0

10.

Oklahoma

1,047

0

11.

LSU

988

0

12.

Texas Tech

983

0

13.

Alabama

904

0

14.

BYU

839

0

14.

USC

839

0

16.

Michigan

718

0

17.

Washington

501

0

18.

Penn State

482

0

19.

SMU

434

0

20.

Tennessee

394

0

21.

Utah

304

0

22.

Iowa

260

0

23.

Houston

252

0

24.

Louisville

194

0

25.

Missouri

117

0

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, Navy 10, South Carolina 10, Illinois 9, Oklahoma State 8, Vanderbilt 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, Louisiana 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Liberty 1, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Virginia 1.

Alabama Preseason AP Top 25 History

  • 2026: No. 13
  • 2025: No. 8
  • 2024: No. 5
  • 2023: No. 4
  • 2022: No. 1
  • 2021: No. 1
  • 2020: No. 3
  • 2019: No. 2
  • 2018: No. 1
  • 2017: No. 1
  • 2016: No. 1
  • 2015: No. 3
  • 2014: No. 2
  • 2013: No. 1
  • 2012: No. 2
  • 2011: No. 2
  • 2010: No. 1
  • 2009: No. 5
  • 2008: No. 24
  • 2001: No. 25
  • 2000: No. 3
  • 1999: No. 20
  • 1997: No. 15
  • 1996: No. 15
  • 1995: No. 10
  • 1994: No. 12
  • 1993: No. 2
  • 1992: No. 9
  • 1991: No. 22
  • 1990: No. 12
  • 1989: No. 16
  • 1988: No. 14
  • 1986: No. 5
  • 1984: No. 9
  • 1983: No. 13
  • 1982: No. 3
  • 1981: No. 4
  • 1980: No. 2
  • 1979: No. 2
  • 1978: No. 1
  • 1977: No. 6
  • 1976: No. 6
  • 1975: No. 2
  • 1974: No. 4
  • 1973: No. 6
  • 1972: No. 7
  • 1971: No. 16
  • 1970: No. 16
  • 1969: No. 13
  • 1968: No. 10
  • 1967: No. 2
  • 1966: No. 1
  • 1965: No. 5
  • 1964: No. 6
  • 1963: No. 3
  • 1962: No. 3
  • 1961: No. 3
  • 1954: No. 14
  • 1953: No. 5
  • 1951: No. 9

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Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

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