How to Watch No. 7 Alabama Football at No. 16 Mississippi State

No two teams in the Southeastern Conference are geographically closer than Alabama and Mississippi State, but because of league expansion with Texas and Oklahoma in 2025, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs did not meet the last two seasons.

That changes this Saturday when No. 7 Alabama travels to No. 16 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT on ABC for the first top-20 matchup between the programs since 2018.

Mississippi State is led by third-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs won just six combined games across his first two seasons, and he already has four wins in Year 3. This will be the first meeting between Lebby and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide (4-0, 2-0 SEC) and Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) have two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the country with Keelon Russell at Alabama and Kamario Taylor at Mississippi State. It should be a heightened atmostphere in Starkville this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs:

How to Watch: Alabama at Mississippi State

Who: Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

Series history: Alabama leads 88-17-3

Last meeting: Alabama beat Mississippi State 40-17 in Starkville on Sept. 30, 2023 in Jalen Milroe's first SEC road start. The Crimson Tide scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown rush from Milroe. Will Reichard connected on four field goals for Alabama in the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide had an explosive first half on the way to a 49-18 victory over South Carolina at home. Keelon Russell combined for 400 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 19 Missouri at home, 31-24. After jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, Mississippi State found itself trailing by seven heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. Kamario Taylor threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

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