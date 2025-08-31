How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama Football versus Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama football returns home for Week 2 against the Sun Belt's Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The Crimson Tide's beaten ULM by a combined score of 97-7 in its last two meetings, fans won't hesistate to look back at the program's 2007 matchup where the Warhawks left Tuscaloosa 2-14 victors.
The Crimson Tide must get back on track quickly in 2025 to reach its aspirations, finding better consistency on offense and greater physicality on defense. They'll still likely be without running back Jam Miller and defensive tackle Tim Keenan, making it a perfect time to play someone from a lower conference.
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Who: Louisiana-Monroe (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Alabama (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
What: 2025 home opener
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 6:45 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
Sirius XM: Away 81, Home 84
Series: Alabama leads 3-1, with the first matchup occurring on Sept. 16, 2006
Last meeting: Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide defeated ULM in September of 2022, 63-7. Young threw three passing and one rushing touchdown, but did have two interceptions in an easy Week 3 victory. Alabama held the Warhawks to just 169 total yards and got an interception of its own to win its second game in a row over ULM since losing to the smaller program in Coach Saban's first season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide gave up 236 yards on the ground in the season opener and were dominated by Florida State 31-17 in Tallahassee. Alabama's offense was only able to score on three drives and was stopped on fourth down three times in Ty Simpson's first game as a starter.
Last time out, ULM: The Warhawks defeated the St. Francis Red Flash 29-0 at home to open the year. ULM held its opponent to just 131 yards of offense, while running for 311 yards of its own to cruise to a relatively easy win.
