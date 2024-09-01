How to Watch: USF at No. 5 Alabama; Full Week 2 College Football TV Schedule
After falling to Texas 34-24 at home in the second game of last season, there was doubt around the college football world that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be a threat to make the College Football Playoff.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled against the Longhorns so much that evening that Nick Saban and the coaching staff benched him for the Crimson Tide's next game on the road against South Florida.
On Sept. 16, 2023, backup quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner each had a rough afternoon against USF and it appeared early as though the Bulls might have a shot at a historic upset. However, Alabama prevailed 17-3 in an ugly game and realized that Milroe is the standalone QB1.
The college football world's doubts for the Crimson Tide to make the CFP increased after that game, but it was an important win nonetheless. Milroe's stellar outing against then-No. 15 Ole Miss the following week flipped a switch and the Tide won every game for the rest of the regular season, and its SEC Championship victory over No. 1 Georgia gave Alabama a spot in the four-team CFP.
Fast forward to one year later, the Tide will face USF once again, this time in Bryant-Denny Stadium and with Kalen DeBoer as the head coach. DeBoer fills the shoes of Saban, who retired on Jan. 10.
In addition to this being a rematch of a close game from last season, it's also a must-watch due to Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama, having the field named after him in a ceremony. It will be called Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
How to Watch: No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls
Who: Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. South Florida (1-0, 0-0 American)
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 81
Series: Alabama leads 2-0 with the first meeting occurring on Aug. 30, 2003.
Last Meeting: On Sept. 16, 2023, backup quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner each had a rough afternoon against USF and it appeared early as though the Bulls might have a shot at a historic upset. However, Alabama prevailed 17-3 in an ugly game and realized that Milroe is the standalone QB1.
Last Time Out, Alabama: The first game of the Kalen DeBoer era went off without a hitch at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night as the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 in the season opener. The Crimson Tide (1-0) scored 42 first-half points and didn’t
look back.
Last Time Out, USF: The Bulls dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 48-3 in their season opener on Saturday. USF quarterback Byrum Brown led his team with 152 passing yards, while also rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kelley Joiner also stood out for the Bulls as he logged 78 rushing yards and also ran in for two scores.
Full Week 2 Schedule
All times ET
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network
Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV
Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX
Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network