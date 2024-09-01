No. 5 Alabama Football Defeats Western Kentucky in First Game of Kalen DeBoer Era
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The first game of the Kalen DeBoer era went off without a hitch at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night as the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0.
That’s because the Alabama football team, finally participating in real game action following all the talk about its twist-filled offseason, dismantled the overmatched Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the season opener. The Crimson Tide (1-0) scored 42 first-half points and didn’t look back.
With the emphatic performance, Alabama put to rest any doubts that it would perform in the first game absent legendary former coach Nick Saban. Quarterback Jalen Milroe starred; three of his four first-half completions went for touchdowns, including an 84-yarder to much-hyped freshman sensation Ryan Williams in the first quarter. Williams added another touchdown catch before the end of the first half for 55 yards, placing a bow on an incredible debut.
Hilltoppers quarterback TJ Finley, facing Alabama for the third time in his career at a third different school, threw two first-quarter interceptions to transfer defensive back Keon Sabb, who was making his Crimson Tide debut as well. Sabb punctuated his second pick with a 64-yard runback that set his team up at Western Kentucky’s 26. That led to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Milroe to wide receiver Kendrick Law.
Western Kentucky was not at a loss for opportunities to get the ball downfield: Finley’s second interception came on a play that started two yards shy of the red zone. He was later benched for Caden Veltkamp, who entered before the end of the second quarter. Milroe lost a fumble after a high snap in the waning moments of the first quarter, but an eventual field goal attempt by Lucas Carneiro missed from 38 yards out. In their third-to-last drive of the opening half, the Hilltoppers went for it on fourth down three times and extended the drive twice. That series stalled at Alabama’s five-yard line when Finley ran for it on 4th & 5 and failed to get to the line.
Milroe scored two rushing touchdowns, one for each half. The first, a 12-yard scramble in the inaugural quarter, opened the scoring for the 2024 season. The rain that dampened the gameday skies, as it turned out, could not stop DeBoer’s unit, nor its starting quarterback, who enters the campaign set in his role. The running backs had a day too, especially during that second frame. Sophomore Justice Haynes broke off an 85-yard rushing touchdown in the quarter, and Jam Miller had one for 39 yards. Milroe finished his day 7-for-9 passing with an even 200 yards and the three scores.
The second half was more of the same. Milroe was lifted for Ty Simpson after his second rushing score, and Simpson helped orchestrate a scoring drive that culminated in running back Daniel Hill finding paydirt. The first fourth quarter of DeBoer's time at the helm in Tuscaloosa commenced with his team holding a more-than-decisive 56-0 advantage. Williams, one of the team's most consequential recruits in recent memory, had 139 receiving yards. Haynes had 102 yards on the ground. Simpson added a 15-yard rushing score of his own in the fourth quarter.
In terms of pure optics, Saturday night was likely just what the new-look Crimson Tide was hoping for. The team dominated in all phases, despite some hiccups and early struggles from the offense. While it wasn't Camp Randall Stadium at noon in mid-September (that particular test is still to come), Alabama answered the bell in the opening act of the new season.