Where Alabama Football Ranks In Preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama football will begin the 2026 season with its lowest ranking in a preseason coaches poll in 18 years.

The Crimson Tide opened each season since 2009 in the preseason top 10, but checks in at No. 11 in the 2026 edition of the coaches poll, marking the program's lowest preseason ranking since 2008 when Alabama began unranked.

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama program started last season at No. 8 in the coaches poll, but fell to No. 20 after losing to Florida State in the season opener. The Crimson Tide rebounded ascended to as high as No. 4 last November but finished No. 9 in the final poll of the season.

2026 Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll

(Rank, team, record, points, first place votes)

Ohio State, 0-0, 1741, 38 Oregon, 0-0, 1637, 6 Georgia, 0-0, 1591, 7 Texas, 0-0, 1544, 2 Notre Dame, 0-0, 1524, 5 Indiana, 0-0, 1522, 14 Miami (FL), 0-0, 1409 Texas A&M, 0-0, 1174 Oklahoma, 0-0, 1104 Ole Miss, 0-0, 1096 Alabama, 0-0, 1050 Texas Tech, 0-0, 1034 LSU, 0-0, 951 Southern Cal, 0-0, 838 BYU, 0-0, 781 Michigan, 0-0, 719 Penn State, 0-0, 463 Tennessee, 0-0, 428 Washington, 0-0, 406 SMU, 0-0, 378 Utah, 0-0, 313 Iowa, 0-0, 291 Clemson, 0-0, 235 Houston, 0-0, 194 Missouri, 0-0, 158

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.

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